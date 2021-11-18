Zachary Ainsberg joins Vida Capital as Managing Director, Chief of Staff

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vida Capital, Inc. (“Vida”), a portfolio company of RedBird Capital Partners and Reverence Capital Partners, today announced that Zachary Ainsberg has joined the firm as Managing Director, Chief of Staff. Mr. Ainsberg will be based in New York and report to Blair Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Mr. Ainsberg will focus on advancing key growth initiatives and strategic projects for Vida Capital.



“Zach brings over a decade of investment management and business development experience to Vida, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team of experienced professionals,” said Mr. Wallace. “Looking towards 2022, we are eager to continue our momentum as a leader in the longevity-contingent investment space. Zach’s expertise will prove invaluable to our company as we strengthen and grow our positioning in the marketplace.”

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Ainsberg added, “I’m very excited to be joining Vida, a proven, world-class specialty asset management firm. The investment strategy is truly differentiated and has appeal for investors seeking returns that are uncorrelated to capital markets. The opportunity set for Vida to grow is significant, and I look forward to working with Blair and the team to deliver for our investors and stakeholders.”

Prior to joining Vida in 2021, Mr. Ainsberg worked at Sculptor Capital Management for over a decade, where he held various management positions, most recently in Corporate Strategy with responsibilities in corporate finance, and business development. Prior to that, he was Head of Data Services, managing the integrity of firm-wide reference data inputs, managing all data technology projects and establishing robust data governance controls. Mr. Ainsberg enhanced the breadth of investor reporting and transparency in his initial role at Sculptor. Mr. Ainsberg graduated from Binghamton University earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management with dual concentrations in Finance and Management Information Systems.

About Vida Capital

Vida Capital, Inc. is the largest vertically integrated platform in the life settlements space with $3.5 billion in assets under management across the different closed-end and open-end funds. Vida has three primary business lines including life settlement funds, a life settlement provider, and insurance linked securities funds. Vida is the largest independent life settlements manager in the space and the third largest overall. Further, Vida’s wholly owned subsidiary, Magna Life Settlements, Inc., has been in the top group of secondary market purchasers over the past three years. For more information visit www.vidacapitalinc.com.

