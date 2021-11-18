Home of Guiding Hands Honors 25-Year Club

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home of Guiding Hands, a nonprofit organization that provides programs and housing for adults and children with developmental disabilities in San Diego and Imperial Counties, announced their 25-Year Club and honored Teresa Boisvert, a Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professional, and 17 other members of its 25 Year Club, all of whom have worked a quarter century with the nonprofit.

Boisvert joined the nonprofit 46 years ago. HGH's Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professionals have around-the-clock responsibility for the health, safety, programs, and services of clients living in any of Home of Guiding Hands community-based homes in San Diego.

"My favorite part of working at Home of Guiding Hands is being directly involved with the clients. Whether it's taking clients to the beach or helping learn how to prepare their own meals, I love seeing how much they've grown and thrived in the HGH residential program," said Boisvert. "Home of Guiding Hands has also taught me how to advocate for myself."

Other 25-Year Club members represent a diverse range of jobs, ranging from front-line heathcare workers to administrative and support staff members. Club members are JoAnn Benson-Sterner (45 years of service); Raymond Arcon (40 years); Steve Grieger (39 years); Myron Oleska (36 years); Lisa Blucher (35 years); Wendy Hernandez (34 years), Maria Rhoan (33 years); Shawna Sigler and Lisa Kruis (32 years); Cyndie Harper (31 years); Sharie McCann and Betty (Janie) Hughes (27 years); and new members, Jan Adams, Kathleen Samples, Marie Mongiardo and Wendy Smith (25 years).

Home of Guiding Hands' 800-plus employee staff provides a full continuum of care including premium residential care, early childhood development services and independent living support. The organization also provides life skills training, vocational assistance, free counseling, respite care and transportation services.

"What's amazing is that these employees have not only been with Home of Guiding Hands for 25+ years, they also hunkered down during the pandemic; some quarantined for 14 days with the clients they serve in the residential homes," HGH President and CEO Edward Hershey said. "The 25-Year Club are especially critical to the success of (Home of Guiding Hands) in our current labor-shortage market."

ABOUT HOME OF GUIDING HANDS

Home of Guiding Hands serves children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Each year, the 800-employee nonprofit delivers support services to nearly 4,000 people in 28 specialized group homes, early childhood development services and independent living support. The nonprofit also provides life-skills training, vocational assistance, free counseling, respite care and countywide transportation services. Visit https://www.guidinghands.org/ for details.

