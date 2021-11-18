IMPACT DALLAS GALA CELEBRATES INAUGURAL EVENT, MEETING FUNDRAISING GOAL AND HONORING JUBILEE PARK

Dallas, TX, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dallas Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA Dallas) and the Architecture and Design Foundation (the Foundation) raised more than $150,000 for public programming, scholarships to increase diversity, and a grant to Camp Summit at their inaugural Impact Dallas Gala at The Thompson Hotel in Dallas’ newly redeveloped historic downtown skyscraper, The National on November 4, 2021.

More than 400 guests attended the gala to celebrate the role design plays in solving real-world problems, connecting communities, and improving peoples’ lives. Attendees representing philanthropy, design, art, architecture, and the community had unique takes on the “creative black tie” attire, sometimes combining ball gowns with cowboy boots, and donning a variety of textures, colors, prints, patterns, and statement accessories.

Local artists and musicians like The Raul Reyes Jazz Quartet; an art-and-architecture-focused silent auction (including a weekend getaway at The Thompson Hotel, tickets to see Elton John, and a Bertoia Diamond Chair designed by Harry Bertoia in 1952 and donated by Knoll); and immersive, artful experiences were featured throughout, like the entry, covered with mirrors and silver mylar to reflect different angles of guests’ outfits. At 7 p.m. the doors opened to the ballroom, where additional surprises awaited including an interactive kinetic laser display by OTL. The evening was emceed by local entertainer, Ricki Derek, and ended with dancing to music from high-energy, ten-piece party band, Limelight.

Serving as co-chairs for Impact Dallas were Katherine D. Seale, Hon. AIA Dallas, a community activist and preservation advocate, and architect Todd C. Howard, AIA, a former AIA Dallas president and president of th+a architects.

The new AD EX Community Cornerstone Award was presented live at the event to a non-architectural entity. Jubilee Park and Community Center, was selected by the Gala Steering Committee, led by co-chairs Seale and Howard, for exemplifying architecture’s highest calling to solve real-world problems through design.

“Jubilee Park and Community Center was selected because they have lived up to their mission, to be a catalyst for community renewal and enrichment, in their 25 years of service to the residents of the Jubilee Park community. They have set the standard for connecting Dallas residents with the health, education, housing, and job resources they need to thrive in our city,” said co-chairs Howard and Seale.

Through the generosity of an anonymous donor, each of the three finalists including Jubilee Park, CitySquare, and Dallas ISD were awarded $1,500 in prize money to help advance their missions.

Brad Oldham Sculpture was commissioned to design the unique awards unveiled at the gala. The AD EX Community Cornerstone award was created to put a twist on the meaning of cornerstone, first as a foundation that morphs into ceremony steeped in legend and grit. The George Foster Harrell award was created as an art object that symbolizes vision, conviction, and being the pebble in the pond that creates the ripple for change.

Larry Good, FAIA, founding principal and chairman of Dallas-based firm GFF, was honored with AIA Dallas’ Lifetime Achievement award, the highest honor given to an architect by the organization, the nation’s 6th largest AIA chapter. Good’s children Sara, Robbie and Libby conferred the award and shared remarks, citing Good’s most beloved projects and summarizing that the design community cherishes leaders like their dad who give us a roadmap for achieving lasting impact through a career that balances civic service and professional contributions to the city we love.

Deedie Rose, Hon. AIA was given the AIA Dallas George Foster Harrell Award in recognition of her role as a philanthropist and connector in moving forward some of Dallas’ most impactful projects. The award’s namesake (1906- 1980) was an essential part of the AIA Dallas’ growth to national stature, and was known as not only an excellent architect, but a civic and professional leader. The award is not given on a regular basis, but only when recognition for a contribution to the quality of life in this city is of such importance that it is warranted. Rose’s daughter-in-law Catherine Rose conferred the award with special remarks.

“This pied piper has literally changed how people think about design in our city—and beyond. Her influence has altered decisions people made when it came to planning—and BOY, does she love to plan! —designing and eventually building and construction. Starting with a clear mission, Deedie Rose believes and leads with the thesis that a good process will yield a great result for our community,” said Catherine Rose. “Deedie knows and unabashedly preaches how important good design is to how you feel about yourself, how you interact and connect with others, how it can move you, inspire you and even improve your life. For these reasons, I cannot think of a more deserving and exemplary recipient of the 2021 George Foster Harrell Award.”

The $150,000 raised through the silent auction and gala sponsorships will continue the Foundation’s mission to solve problems and improve lives. The gala will fund the Foundation’s public programming, scholarships that make college and careers accessible and bring diversity and equity to architecture, and grants that implement community-based design ventures like the AIA Dallas Emerging Leaders Program's 2021 project benefiting Camp Summit, which provides barrier-free sleep-away camps for children and adults with disabilities. Net profits are subject to final review and verification.

“Proceeds from this evening will provide essential programming and grow our community grant program,” said Mattia Flabiano, president of AIA Dallas’ Architecture and Design Foundation. “We have set an aggressive goal that four years from now, we want the Architecture and Design Foundation to be known throughout the city as the funding source for community-based projects addressing issues facing our communities today. Design has the power to do good things in our city, and we hope to showcase a few people and projects that are making an impact in our city tonight.”

Impact Dallas Gala was made possible by the generous support of its chairs, its host committee, and event sponsors including PRESENTING SPONSORS: Andres Construction, HyCOMB USA; CORNERSTONE SPONSORS: OMNIPLAN, Page/, Todd Interests; CORE CONTRIBUTOR SPONSORS: Downtown Dallas Inc., GFF, Katherine Seale, Hon. TxA, Lupe Murchison Foundation, Merriman Anderson Architects, Perkins&Will, StreetLights Residential, th+a; TABLE & HALF TABLE SPONSORS: HKS, VLK Architects, CallisonRTKL, Gensler, Jacobs, JQ Engineering, Robins & Morton, SW Associates, Woodhaus; CORPORATE SPONSORS: Addy Foundation, BECK, Bernbaum Magadini Architects, Campos Engineering, Corgan, Hart Gaugler + Associates, JHP Architecture | Urban Design, KAI Enterprises, SHM Architects, Stantec; DONORS: Deedie Rose, Hon. AIA, Margarite Hoffman, Hon. AIA, Catherine and Will Rose, Bill and Mona Graue, Katherine and Eric Reeves, Dale Petroskey; SILENT AUCTION DONORS: Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Theater Center, Jacobs, Jennifer Klos, Kate Aoki, AIA, Knoll Inc., {neighborhood}, The Pittman Hotel, The Thompson Hotel; IN-KIND SPONSOR: OTL, and MEDIA SPONSOR: PaperCity Dallas.

