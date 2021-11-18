Global Interactive Fitness Market to Reach USD 7,556 Million by 2028; Growing Awareness Among People About Healthy Lifestyle is Driving the Interactive Fitness Market, States Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global interactive fitness market size is expected to reach USD 7,556 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Increasing inclination towards the health benefits from fitness activities in young population is driving the interactive fitness market globally. Another factor for the rise in interactive fitness market is the inclination of youth towards indoor and remote fitness which is achieved by digital interface, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Interactive Fitness Market by Product (Fitness Equipment and Software System) by End User (Non-residential, Residential), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa): Global Market Assessment, 2021 – 2028.” The market size stood at USD 1,458 Million in 2020.
Market Overview:
Increasing Inclination towards the Health Benefits from Fitness Activities in Young Population, to Drive Market
Interactive fitness is an enjoyment way of fitness using digital interface, this technique includes games, fun exercising applications and company subscriptions. This technique is getting common among young generation mainly in urban cities. Due to stress life and busy working schedule most of the young population lacks time for fitness activities which directly or indirectly hamper their health. Interactive fitness helps to organise their schedules for fitness and helps give repetitive inputs such as diet plan, fitness schedules, notifications, and tips from experts and consulting activities.
Regional Analysis:
North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period
North America is believed to increase rapidly in terms of CAGR in coming years. Exergaming is recognized as a major fitness trend in the region which is expected to fuel the market growth.
List of Prominent Players in the Interactive Fitness Market:
|Sr.No.
|Companies
|HEADQUARTERS
|1.
|Axtion Technology LLC
|Tallahassee, FL, U.S.
|2.
|Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC
|New Jersey, U.S.
|3.
|EGYM Inc.
|München, Germany
|5.
|Nautilus Inc.
|Vancouver, Washington, United States
|6.
|Nexersys Corp.
|Austin, Texas, U.S.
|7.
|Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc.
|California, United States
