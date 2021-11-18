Global Interactive Fitness Market to Reach USD 7,556 Million by 2028; Growing Awareness Among People About Healthy Lifestyle is Driving the Interactive Fitness Market, States Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global interactive fitness market size is expected to reach USD 7,556 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Increasing inclination towards the health benefits from fitness activities in young population is driving the interactive fitness market globally. Another factor for the rise in interactive fitness market is the inclination of youth towards indoor and remote fitness which is achieved by digital interface, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Interactive Fitness Market by Product (Fitness Equipment and Software System) by End User (Non-residential, Residential), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa): Global Market Assessment, 2021 – 2028.” The market size stood at USD 1,458 Million in 2020.



Browse Full Report Interactive Fitness Market [COVID 19 IMPACT] @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/interactive-fitness-market-0243

Market Overview:

Increasing Inclination towards the Health Benefits from Fitness Activities in Young Population, to Drive Market

Download Report Sample PDF @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/interactive-fitness-market-0243/request-sample

Interactive fitness is an enjoyment way of fitness using digital interface, this technique includes games, fun exercising applications and company subscriptions. This technique is getting common among young generation mainly in urban cities. Due to stress life and busy working schedule most of the young population lacks time for fitness activities which directly or indirectly hamper their health. Interactive fitness helps to organise their schedules for fitness and helps give repetitive inputs such as diet plan, fitness schedules, notifications, and tips from experts and consulting activities.

Regional Analysis :

North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period

North America is believed to increase rapidly in terms of CAGR in coming years. Exergaming is recognized as a major fitness trend in the region which is expected to fuel the market growth.

Ask For Customization @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/interactive-fitness-market-0243/customization-request

List of Prominent Players in the Interactive Fitness Market:

Sr.No. Companies HEADQUARTERS 1. Axtion Technology LLC Tallahassee, FL, U.S. 2. Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC New Jersey, U.S. 3. EGYM Inc. München, Germany 5. Nautilus Inc. Vancouver, Washington, United States 6. Nexersys Corp. Austin, Texas, U.S. 7. Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc. California, United States

This market titled “Interactive Fitness Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered Streaming Type Live On-Demand

Device Type Smart TV Smartphones Laptops Desktops & Tablets Others

Session Type Group Solo

Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Industry Dynamics Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

The report on Interactive Fitness Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Table of Content

Chapter No. 1: Introduction Report Scope Objectives of the Study USP & Key Offerings Target Audience Vantage Market Research Report Guidance/Walk-through Chapter No. 2: Premium Insights Market Snapshot Top Investment Pockets Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End User Market Attractiveness Analysis, By North America Insights from Primary Respondents Chapter No. 3: Key Market Dynamics Introduction Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis

TOC Continued…

Related Research Reports Studies :-

The global pulse monitor market was valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.01 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2028

The global optical coherence tomography market was valued at USD 998.9 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1876.46 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028

The global surgical stitching products market was valued at USD 3.82 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.13 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028



About Us:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs