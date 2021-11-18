AdCare Hospital Names Romas D. Buivydas, PhD, LMHC, Chief Operating Officer (CEO)

WORCESTER, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdCare Hospital has appointed Romas D. Buivydas, PhD, LMHC, Chief Executive Officer. For the past six months, Dr. Buivydas has served as Vice President of Clinical Services at AdCare Hospital. Dr. Buivydas brings to his new position as CEO over twenty years of behavioral healthcare experience; his expertise spans program development and implementation, training, quality assurance, risk management, compliance, and data management.

“I am looking forward to building upon the stellar reputation that AdCare has fostered over the past 45 years and expanding AdCare services further into the community,” said Dr. Buivydas. Prior to joining AdCare, Dr. Buivydas was Vice President of Development and Compliance at Spotlyte Health in Philadelphia, PA, and Vice President of Clinical Development at Spectrum Health Systems for nearly a decade.

Dr. Buivydas is a nationally recognized trainer in clinical development and operations utilizing best practice approaches. He earned a PhD in Clinical Counseling from St. James University and a Master of Arts in Applied Psychology/Behavioral Medicine from Boston University. Dr. Buivydas is also a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and a Certified Diplomate of the American Psychotherapy Association and the American Board of Psychological Specialties.

About AdCare Hospital

Experience matters. For over 45 years, AdCare Hospital in Worcester, MA has provided life-changing substance use treatment. AdCare also provides residential treatment in North Kingstown, RI, and comprehensive outpatient and telehealth services in MA and RI. AdCare joined American Addiction Centers, the leading provider of substance use treatment nationwide, in March of 2018.

Contact

Mary Beth Papcsy, Media Relations

AdCare Hospital

107 Lincoln Street, Worcester, MA

508-799-9000, ext. 4058

mpapcsy@adcare.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f804c850-12ca-4dd3-8a33-2a2cfb5e937a