Livanta Wins Platinum MarCom Awards for Second Year

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livanta LLC has announced that, for two years in a row, the firm has been recognized internationally for excellence in the development of communications products for Medicare patients, caregivers, and patient advocates. Livanta received six MarCom Awards in the 2021 competition for marketing and communication professionals, including its highest honor, two Platinum MarCom Awards, for the company's new brand journalism publication, The Livanta Beacon. In last year's competition, Livanta also received recognition from MarCom, including Platinum and Gold awards, for its communications products.

Published bi-weekly, The Livanta Beacon features true-to-life stories of barriers and challenges faced by Medicare beneficiaries and their families as told to Livanta staff who assisted them. In addition to storytelling, The Livanta Beacon educates readers with easy-to-understand information about the clinical topic presented in each story, advancing health literacy by explaining complex healthcare processes or situations in plain language. Each electronic issue also includes links to Medicare resources and other helpful information. Two issues of The Livanta Beacon received the Platinum MarCom Award.

"Livanta understands that patient stories are a significant way to engage with patients and their families. When stories are relatable, meaning that readers can see themselves or their situations in one of the stories, then they may be more likely to call us when they need help with their own care," said Executive Director Lance Coss.

MarCom also recognized Livanta with two Gold MarCom Awards for its "Rural Press Release Package" and a series of The Livanta Compass entitled "Celebrating 56 Years of Medicare." Additionally, Livanta received Honorable Mentions for two issues of The Livanta Compass, "The Caregiver Experience" and "Understanding Power of Attorney and Appointment of Representative."

MarCom is one of the oldest, largest, and most prestigious creative competitions in the world. MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, an international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals.

MarCom Awards recognize the outstanding achievement by communications professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

About Livanta LLC:

Livanta LLC, established in 2004, is a privately held firm headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD. The company's success lies in its team of knowledgeable professionals committed to providing excellent service and quality products powered by exceptional IT solutions and data analytics.

This material was prepared by Livanta LLC, the Medicare Beneficiary and Family Centered Care - Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO) that provides claims review services nationwide and case review services for Medicare Regions 2, 3, 5, 7, and 9, under contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The contents presented do not necessarily reflect CMS policy. 12-SOW-MD-2021-QIOBFCC-CP160

LNovak@Livanta.com

Related Images











Image 1: Livanta - QIO logo





Livanta - QIO logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment