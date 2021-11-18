Werner Enterprises Earns Multiple 2022 Military Friendly® Designations

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, has earned multiple Military Friendly® designations for 2022. Werner was honored to receive the Military Friendly® Employers Gold Award and be recognized as a Top 10 Military Spouse Friendly® Employer and Military Friendly® Brand.



“There is a level of pride that goes along with being a military service member,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “At Werner, we take pride in our veterans and active military for their outstanding service to our country and the sacrifices they have made for our freedoms, and we are honored to support them during the second chapter of their careers.”

Werner was awarded the designations for its efforts in creating sustainable and meaningful career paths for veterans and their spouses, as well as for promoting workforce development policies that acknowledge the unique challenges of military life and skills learned through those challenges. The full list of awardees can be found on MilitaryFriendly.com.

“Helping our military service members and their families transition into civilian life is something my team and I take very seriously,” said Vice President of Field and Government Recruiting Jim Morbach. “Receiving these distinctions validates that our programs are truly making a difference in people’s lives.”

