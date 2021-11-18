Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market to Reach USD 9.03 Billion by 2028: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) market size is expected to reach USD 9.03 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, owing to the high importance on patient safety, increase in surgical procedures, and technological advancement are bolstering the growth of IONM market during the projected period. In addition, rising incomes and living standards will demand the good healthcare facility, thus increases the demand for neuromonitoring systems in the near future, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market by Products & Services (Systems, Accessories, Services) by Source Type (Insourced Monitoring, Outsourced Monitoring) by Application (Spinal Surgery, Neurosurgery, Vascular Surgery, ENT Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery) , by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa): Global Market Assessment, 2021 – 2028.” The market size stood at USD 1.6 Billion in 2020.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market had a positive impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

Market Overview:

Increasing demand in Number of Complex & Critical Surgeries, Awareness about the Clinical Benefits Parotid Surgeries, Orthopaedic Trauma Surgeries, Head & Neck Surgeries, and Neurosurgery, to Drive Market Growth

Nerve monitoring devices are used to provide an electrical impulse to identify muscle or nerves for nerve integrity. In addition, various strategies are used by nerve stimulation which includes orthopaedic trauma surgeries, neurosurgery, parotid surgeries, and head & neck surgeries. This in turns boost the market growth of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market. Factors such as rise in demand for number of complex & critical surgeries, awareness about the clinical benefits parotid surgeries, orthopaedic trauma surgeries, head & neck surgeries, and neurosurgery drive the market growth. The Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market is driven by the factors, such as increasing awareness about the clinical benefits, ongoing technological advancements, and increasing spinal cord injuries across the globe are driving the market growth of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for a significant share in the market.

List of Prominent Players in the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market:

Sr. No. Companies HEADQUARTERS 1. Computational Diagnostics Inc. Pittsburg, U.S. 2. Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH mmendingen, Germany 3. Neuro Alert White Planis, New york, U.S. 4. Medtronic PLC Dublin, Ireland 5. Natus Medical Incorporated Orlando, U.S. 6. Neuro Style Central Singapore, Singapore 7. Nihon Kohden Corporation Shinjuku City, Tokyo, Japan 8. Nuvasive Inc. San Diego, California, United States 9. Specialty Care Inc. Brentwood, U.S. 10. Technomed Maastricht, Netherlands

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. On Oct 2021, NuVasive announced the launch of the Cohere® TLIF-O implant and upcoming launch of the Cohere TLIF-A implant planned for later in the fourth quarter. NuVasive is the only company to offer both porous PEEK and porous titanium implants for posterior spine surgery.

2. On July 2018, NuVasive Inc. accepted 510(k) clearance of the Pulse™ surgical automation platform from FDA. This amalgamates multiple intraoperative technologies through an intuitive guided surgical workflow within a single device.

This market titled “Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered Type Outsource Monitoring Insource Monitoring

Application Spinal Surgery ENT Surgery Vascular Surgery Orthopaedic Surgery Neurosurgery Other Applications

End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Industry Dynamics Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

