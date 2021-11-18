KYN Capital Group Partners with PXLBRD and Current Undefeated WBO Welterweight Champion Terence Crawford with His Exclusive NFT Collection

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC) is pleased to announce its partnering with PXLBRD and Terence Crawford, world champion, 37-0 Professional Boxer, and his various successful ventures. This exclusive NFT collection launches Friday, November 19th, 2021.



These NFT’s will commemorate his WBO Welterweight Champion title defense against Shawn Porter the following night, November 20th at the Mandalay Bay Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas is buzzing, hungry, and prepared for this world championship bout. Terence Crawford is the first PXLBRD athlete to develop and sell an NFT and the first athlete to engage KYN Capital Group to assist in advertising, publicity, and the marketing of his entire NFT collection. The Terence Crawford NFT collection includes five unique one-of-one NFTs that will be released starting Friday, November 19th.

Each NFT in the collection will include a one-of-a-kind exclusive experience. Each holder of this NFT will become an executive member of Terence Crawford's exclusive club, entitling the NFT holder to early boxing event ticket access, future Esports Boxing Club (ESBC) perks, exclusive merchandise opportunities, and invitations to private VIP events with Terence.

“We are excited about what NFTs mean to the crypto eco system and how they fit into our Koinfold™ strategy. We are looking forward to working with PXLBRD in this exciting market,” announced KYN Capital Group CEO Rick Wilson.

If you can’t attend this World Championship bout, you can view it via the PPV & THE DISNEY BUNDLE‡ or the PPV & ESPN+ available here: https://plus.espn.com/crawford-porter

A portion of the proceeds from the Terence Crawford NFT collection will help fund an innovative new project in Omaha, Nebraska that is being developed to help inner-city youth gain equitable access to technology and to facilitate programs that focus on career development opportunities in esports and technology.

More details regarding this exciting project will be available on Sunday, November 21st at http://pxlbrd.com/

