TruStone Financial Donates nearly 2,660 pounds of food and $4,000 to Local Food Shelves, Second Harvest Heartland and the Shalom Center

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStone Financial Credit Union used its participation in CU Forward Day, a day of volunteering celebrated by Midwest credit unions, to support people facing hunger with more than 14,200 meals.



TruStone collected food and monetary donations from October 4 through 16 for hunger-relief organizations, Minnesota-based Second Harvest Heartland, and Wisconsin-based Shalom Center. The credit union’s employees and members, along with the TruStone Financial Foundation, donated nearly 2,660 pounds of food and $4,000 in total to the organizations. In all, this will provide more than 14,200 meals to TruStone’s local communities.

Second Harvest Heartland, Minnesota – Donation of $3,000 and 2,183 pounds of food, feeding about 10,819 people.

Shalom Center, Wisconsin – Donation of $1,000 and 460 pounds of food, providing about 3,383 meals.

“We look forward to CU Forward Day and partnering with organizations who serve the most basic needs of our communities,” says TruStone Financial Chief Business Officer, Steve Steen. “We are proud of our fundraising efforts and being able to make a positive impact to those in need.”

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, education is driven into the mission. It has 23 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of almost $4 billion as of October 31, 2021 and a mortgage servicing portfolio of more than $2 billion. TruStone was named one of 100 top-performing U.S. Credit Unions in 2020 by S&P Global Market Intelligence and ranked as a top five Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine in 2021. To learn more, visit TruStone.org.

About the TruStone Financial Foundation

The TruStone Financial Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2009 by TruStone Financial Credit Union. The TruStone Financial Foundation primarily supports financial education and programs through scholarships and outreach, while also engaging in general charitable giving in the communities served by the credit union. Learn more about the TruStone Financial Foundation at TruStoneFoundation.org.

Contact: Karen Greisinger, Senior Vice President, Director of Channel Marketing

Phone: 763.595.4002 Karen.Greisinger@TruStone.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02486785-9e10-4320-8d95-510086e6c188

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98a27871-5cad-4c8a-8a08-d7071138c8bf