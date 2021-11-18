Joint Statement from Fragrance Creators Association and the National Candle Association on the Importance of Meaningful Value Chain Coordination

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators) President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed and National Candle Association (NCA) Executive Director Robert Pignato released a joint statement today, emphasizing the importance of coordination across the entire fragrance value chain to help deliver positive impacts for people, perfume, and the planet. Today, Fragrance Creators presented a one-hour webinar hosted by NCA, outlining key priorities for advancing responsible industry stewardship and areas for continued coordination between the trade associations. The webinar featured remarks by Farah K. Ahmed, President and CEO, Fragrance Creators; Amanda Nguyen, Vice President, Government Affairs & Legal, Fragrance Creators; and Darci Ferrer, Chief Scientist, Fragrance Creators.

"The growth of scented candle sales during the pandemic highlighted the important wellness benefits that fragrance delivers to our daily lives. The fragrance value chain is facing unprecedented impacts including significant supply chain challenges and increased regulatory activity, as well as new opportunities to advance innovation (green fragrance chemistries) and consumer understanding of the benefits that scented products provide. We look forward to continuing to work together, and with all responsible stakeholders, to advance responsible policies and programs - for people, perfume, and the planet."

Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators - www.fragrancecreators.org ) is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization leverages its network of over 1,000 multidisciplinary scientists as it represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in the U.S. and Canada on a comprehensive array of issues. Fragrance Creators' diverse membership includes innovative companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. The association also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance.

The National Candle Association (NCA) is the trade association representing U.S. candle manufacturers and their suppliers. It is widely recognized as the leading technical authority on candle manufacturing, science and safety. For additional information, visit www.candles.org.

