365 Pronto Secures Prominent Operations Leader Keli Parker as COO

Scottsdale, AZ, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 365 Pronto, Inc., a cleantech platform that is revolutionizing the operations and maintenance (O&M) of renewable energy assets, is pleased to announce the hire of Keli Parker as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In her role at 365 Pronto, Parker will apply her 25 years of strategic, transformational operations leadership to oversee the company's day-to-day functions and play a key role in its long-term strategy. Parker will report to Scott Tonn, 365 Pronto's CEO. Her first day was October 29.

"We are thrilled that Keli chose to join 365 Pronto's leadership and share her expertise with our firm," said Tonn. "Keli's passion for optimizing operations—along with her achievements in driving efficiency and profitability—makes her a perfect addition to 365 Pronto's C-suite."

Parker has led transformation and growth efforts in small and large companies and brings a multifaceted supply chain background with a strong focus on the customer and employee experience, optimized process improvement, and complex problem-solving.

Most recently, Parker was the Business Unit Senior Leader of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), a Fortune 300 company, where she led her unit to be a top profit driver. She managed a team of more than 100 direct and indirect reports to execute and operate new and existing business with Fortune 500 companies. While at Veritiv, Parker also directed a team that standardized and optimized operations across the company's footprint of more than 140 facilities. She managed more than 100 outsourced partners, driving fivefold revenue growth over a five-year strategic growth plan.

"Throughout my career, I've held every job from dispatcher to director to COO. While the positions and industries may change, I have always prized a top-notch experience for every team member, customer, and provider along the way," Parker said. "I am ecstatic to join 365 Pronto at this exciting time and work together to scale the platform and grow our company into the country's leading cleantech operations and maintenance solution."

Previously, Parker was the Group Director, Supply Chain & Innovation, at Fortune 500 company Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), where she led supply chain operations in the western U.S. She oversaw 500 employees, influenced a portfolio of more than 200 customers totaling $100 million in revenue, and developed numerous new products and services that saved customers 10-15 percent in supply chain costs across Ryder Supply Chain Services.

Prior to Ryder, she held positions—from Account Manager to Vice President—at companies including Agility, AMS, APL, and Albertsons.

"As we continue to expand our nationwide coverage of service providers who can maintain and service electric vehicle and solar photovoltaic—as well as related Internet-of-things and battery storage—assets, we are proud to have Keli at the helm of our operations function," said Rue Phillips, 365 Pronto's President and Co-founder. "Her impressive resume demonstrates her deep understanding of the intricate operational needs of a rapidly growing platform like 365 Pronto, and we look forward to continued growth with her on board."

Parker holds a bachelor's degree in supply chain management and finance from Syracuse University and a master's degree in computer information science from the University of California, Berkeley. She is based in the firm's Scottsdale, AZ, headquarters.

ABOUT 365 PRONTO, INC: 365 Pronto, Inc. is the world's first predictive platform that uses proprietary technology to match cleantech asset owners with local, on-demand, certified service providers. This cutting-edge, user-friendly solution is revolutionizing cleantech operation and maintenance—all without contracts, membership fees, obligations, or bidding. Cleantech service made simple. Additional information is available at www.365pronto.com.

