Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.04792 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable December 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2021.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $14.10 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.00 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $22.10.

Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details Class A Share (DF) $0.10000 Preferred Share (DF.PR.A) $0.04792 Record Date: November 30, 2021 Payable Date: December 10, 2021



