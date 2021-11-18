US Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07083 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable December 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2021.
US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.
|Distribution Details
|Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B)
|$0.07083
|Record Date:
|November 30, 2021
|Payable Date:
|December 10, 2021
Investor Relations:
1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.financial15.com
info@quadravest.com