North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.11335 for each Class A share ($1.3602 annualized) and $0.05625 for each Preferred share ($0.675 annually). Distributions are payable December 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2021.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $15.14 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.22 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $24.35.

The Company invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.





Distribution Details Class A Share (FFN) $0.11335 Preferred Share (FFN.PR.A) $0.05625 Record Date: November 30, 2021 Payable Date: December 10, 2021





Investor Relations:

1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.financial15.com

info@quadravest.com