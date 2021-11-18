Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

| Source: Dividend Select 15 Corp. Dividend Select 15 Corp.

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.08050 per Equity share. The distribution is payable December 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as of November 30, 2021.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on November 30, 2021 will receive a dividend of $0.08050 per share based on the VWAP of $9.66 payable on December 10, 2021. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy. 

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $8.51 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of MontrealGreat West Lifeco Inc.TELUS Corporation
BCE Inc.Loblaw Companies LimitedThe Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBCNational Bank of CanadaThe Toronto-Dominion Bank
CI Financial Corp.Ovintiv Inc.Thomson Reuters Corporation
Cenovus Energy Inc.Power Corporation of CanadaTMX Group Inc.
Enbridge Inc.Royal Bank of CanadaTransAlta Corporation
 Sun Life Financial Inc.TC Energy Corporation


Distribution Details
Equity Share (DS)$0.08050
Record Date:November 30, 2021
Payable Date:December 10, 2021


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443dividendselect15.cominfo@quadravest.com