Neurona Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurona Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company advancing restorative neural cell therapies to treat chronic neurological disorders, today announced that Cory Nicholas, Ph.D., Neurona’s president and chief executive officer will present a corporate overview at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held November 29-December 2, 2021.

The presentation will be available in the News section of the Neurona website from 10:00 am ET on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Neurona’s cell therapies have single-dose curative potential. Based on a novel neural cell lineage developed by the company’s scientific founders, Neurona has built a robust regenerative platform and is developing off-the-shelf, allogeneic neuronal, glial, and gene-edited cell therapy candidates that provide long-term integration and repair of dysfunctional neural networks for multiple neurological disorders. For more information about Neurona, visit www.neuronatherapeutics.com

