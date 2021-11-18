Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq:APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,312,500 shares at the public offering price of $40.00 per share. The exercise of the option to purchase additional shares brought the total number of shares of common stock sold by Apellis to 10,062,500 shares and increased the amount of gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses payable by Apellis, to $402.5 million.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Evercore Group L.L.C. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Raymond James acted as lead managers for the offering.

The shares were offered by Apellis pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 7, 2020. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: ECM General Counsel, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

