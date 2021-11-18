Anika to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that Dr. Cheryl Blanchard, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Levitz, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will be participating at the following investor conferences:



The Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference from November 29 to December 2, 2021. A pre-recorded company presentation will be posted on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00am ET for registered conference attendees via the Piper Sandler conference website and on Anika’s investor relations website. Anika management will be participating in 1x1 investor meetings on Thursday, December 2, 2021 and meetings can be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

The Stephens Annual Investment Conference being held in-person at the Omni Hotel, Nashville, TN, on Friday, December 3, 2021. The Company will host a live presentation starting at 11:00 a.m. CT. Management will be hosting 1x1 investor meetings the same day.

Webcasts of all events will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika’s website, www.anika.com . An archive of the all the presentations will also be available on the website.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. We partner with clinicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients and we develop minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. We are committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies. Anika is headquartered in Massachusetts with operations in the United States and Europe. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.