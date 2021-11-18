Enovix Executives to Speak at 21st Advanced Automotive Battery Conference in San Diego

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX, ENVXW), the leader in the design and manufacture of next-generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, announced today its executives will be speaking at the 21st Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC) at the San Diego Convention Center on December 7, 2021.



Ashok Lahiri, Enovix Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, will speak at 9:20 am PT as part of a panel on “Silicon Anodes in the Recent Advancements in Battery Chemistries” program. His presentation is titled “Enovix 3D Silicon Lithium-Ion Battery: How We Enable Stable Cycling of a 100% Active Silicon Battery.” It will describe the Enovix 3D cell architecture, which enables the use of a 100% active silicon anode, and how the cell architecture mitigates the traditional problems experienced with silicon in lithium-ion batteries. This includes volume expansion, formation lithium loss, and break-up of silicon during cycling leading to poor cycle life.

Cam Dales, Enovix General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer, will speak at 4:20 pm PT as part of the Late Stage Innovator Showcase in the Innovation & Investment Forum. His presentation is titled “Enovix 3D Silicon Lithium-Ion Battery: From Mobile Electronics to Electric Vehicles.” It will describe the company’s 3D cell architecture, "drop-in" cell assembly process, and its first 100% active silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in Fremont, CA.

The Enovix 3D silicon lithium-ion battery incorporates a 100% active silicon anode using its proprietary 3D cell architecture. The Enovix battery cell is designed to deliver up to double the energy density of batteries in several categories of currently available consumer electronic products.

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation

Charles Anderson

Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729

Email: canderson@enovix.com

Or

The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

Phone: (323) 240-5796

Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation

Kristin Atkins

Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934

Email: katkins@enovix.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a7d0992-e4ca-4a71-be88-607ec113b821

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab9cb246-29ad-4dc8-be1b-b01f0a77f8c5