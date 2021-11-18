Workday Promotes Doug Robinson to Co-President and Barbara Larson to Chief Financial Officer

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced continued investment in proven leaders to help accelerate growth, with the promotion of Doug Robinson to co-president and Barbara Larson to chief financial officer (CFO). In his role, Doug will help further accelerate the company’s global sales efforts as he serves alongside Workday Co-President Robynne Sisco. As CFO, Barbara will oversee the company’s finance functions, including accounting, tax, treasury, planning, and investor relations.



Doug will be co-president effective immediately and will focus on continuing to grow the Workday customer community with a deeper focus on acceleration and international expansion of Workday momentum across finance, HR, planning, and spend management. Doug joined Workday in 2010 and has held various sales leadership positions at the company before becoming executive vice president of global sales in Feb. of this year.

As CFO, effective Feb. 1, 2022, Barbara will lead the Workday finance functions, in addition to partnering on the Workday Financial Management product and business strategy. Barbara joined Workday in 2014 and has held several finance leadership positions at the company, including most recently as senior vice president of accounting, tax, and treasury. Prior to that role, Barbara was general manager of Workday Financial Management, where she oversaw the company’s financial management applications.

Doug will continue reporting to Workday Co-CEO Chano Fernandez and Barbara will continue to report to Workday Co-President Robynne Sisco. In her role as co-president, finance, global procurement, and internal audit will continue to report into Robynne.

Comments on the News

“We continue to invest in proven leaders like Barbara and Doug who reflect who we are as a company -- living our core values in the way they innovate and lead,” said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder, co-CEO, and chairman, Workday. “I’m confident that Barbara, with her vast experience across corporate finance and financial products, and Doug, with his deep knowledge of the market and industry needs, will help accelerate our growth and inspire our teams as we scale.”

“I’ve long admired Doug and Barbara for their commitment and the great thinking they bring to everything they do, which is why they’ll be so instrumental in helping us grow while staying true to our culture and employee and customer needs,” said Chano Fernandez, co-CEO, Workday. “We have only just scratched the surface of the incredible opportunity in front of us, and I couldn’t be more optimistic about our future with experienced leaders like Barbara and Doug helping us extend the value we bring to some of the world’s largest organizations.”

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries—from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

