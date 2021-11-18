Aclaris Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on December 7, 2021

Investigational New Drug Application for ATI-2138 Allowed

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.

“We are pleased to announce that the IND application for ATI-2138, an investigational oral small molecule ITK/TXK/JAK3 (ITJ) inhibitor, for the treatment of psoriasis has been allowed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and we are very excited about our plans to progress this third novel compound from our proprietary KINect® drug discovery platform into clinical development,” said Dr. Neal Walker, President & CEO of Aclaris. “We look forward to providing more details about this clinical program and our other pipeline assets at our upcoming virtual R&D Day in early December.”

The virtual R&D Day, intended for investors and analysts, will include the following topics:



Zunsemetinib (ATI-450), an Investigational Oral MK2 Inhibitor

ATI-2231, an Investigational Oral MK2 Inhibitor

ATI-2138, an Investigational ITJ Inhibitor

Oral Gut-restricted Discovery Program

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host the event via conference call and webcast, with an accompanying slide presentation. To participate in the call, please dial (844) 776-7782 (domestic) or (661) 378-9535 (international) and reference conference ID 7675751. A webcast of the event may be accessed through the “Events” page of the “Investors” section of Aclaris’ website, www.aclaristx.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Aclaris website.

