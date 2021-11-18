Vaxxinity Announces Closing of IPO and Partial Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxxinity, Inc. (“Vaxxinity”), a U.S. company pioneering the development of a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of class A common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share on November 15, 2021 as well as the subsequent closing on November 18, 2021 of the issuance of an additional 537,711 shares of class A common stock, pursuant to a 30-day option granted to the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering and the partial exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of class A common stock, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Vaxxinity, were approximately $85.0 million. Vaxxinity’s class A common stock began trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on November 11, 2021, under the ticker symbol “VAXX.” All shares in the offering were offered by Vaxxinity.



BofA Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 1-877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at 1-888-474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering are available at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc. is a U.S.-based global biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. The company’s proprietary technology platform has enabled the innovation of synthetic peptide-based candidates designed to bring the efficiency of vaccines to the treatment of chronic diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, migraine, and hypercholesterolemia. The technology is also implemented as part of a COVID-19 vaccine program. Vaxxinity has optimized its pipeline to achieve a potentially historic, global impact on human health.

