Advantage Solutions Announces Client Spotlight Conference Call with Catterton

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) (“Advantage”) today announced that the company will host a client spotlight conference call on December 2, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) with L Catterton, a high growth consumer-focused private equity group with over 250 investments in leading consumer brands since 1989.



During the call, Advantage CEO Tanya Domier and L Catterton Partner Matt Leeds will discuss how L Catterton and their portfolio company at the time, Cholula hot sauce, collaborated with Advantage Solutions for maximum impact and results – to optimize sales and marketing operations, enhance consumer presence, and drive growth in record time. Domier and Leeds will also discuss how their partnership has worked and share thoughts on consumer sector value creation, industry themes, and real-time insights post-COVID. “We’re excited to share a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of a key strategic relationship and engage investors in a deep dive on timely topics in our space,” noted Tanya.

The one hour call will feature 30 minutes of discussion moderated by Dan Riff, Chief Investor Relations and Strategy Officer, and 30 minutes of open Q&A.

The call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-4018 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8471. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13724936. The dial-in replay will be available until December 9, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by registering at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1512070&tp_key=935f1c31ee. The webcast link will allow for participants to submit questions to management to be answered during the live Q&A session at the conclusion of the call. The webcast replay will be available at https://ir.advantagesolutions.net/ until December 2, 2022.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading business solutions provider committed to driving growth for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers through winning insights and execution. Advantage’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions — including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services — help brands and retailers across a broad range of channels drive consumer demand, increase sales and achieve operating efficiencies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which it services the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net.

About L Catterton

Since 1989, L Catterton's funds have made more than 250 investments in leading consumer brands across all segments of the consumer industry. With approximately $30 billion of assets under management dedicated to growing middle market companies and emerging high-growth enterprises, L Catterton is the largest and most experienced consumer-focused private equity group in the world.

Investors :

Dan Riff

Chief Investor Relations & Strategy Officer

Advantage Solutions

daniel.riff@advantagesolutions.net