ABM Industries to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Host a Virtual Investor Day on December 15, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today that it will release its financial results for the Company’s fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 at 7:30am Eastern time on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, followed by a Virtual Investor Day from 8:30am until 11:30am Eastern time. CEO Scott Salmirs and other members of ABM’s senior leadership team will discuss the company’s strategic plan and financial targets, as well as fourth quarter 2021 results. Following the presentation, management will host a question-and-answer session.



Participants are encouraged to pre-register at ABM Investor Day 2021. The earnings results discussion and Virtual Investor Day can be accessed via webcast at the ‘Investors’ section of the Company’s website, located at www.abm.com, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time. The presentation will be recorded and archived on the ABM website for 90 days.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.0 billion and more than 100,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

