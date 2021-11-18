Beyond Air® Announces $30 Million of Committed Capital in Previously Reported Beyond Cancer™ Private Placement

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and ultra-high concentration nitric oxide (UNO) for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced that $30 million in commitments have been secured in a private placement of common shares for its private affiliate, Beyond Cancer.



Transaction Details

Beyond Cancer has secured commitments of $30.0 million in a private placement of common shares, providing these investors with a 20% equity ownership. The funding is expected to be used to accelerate ongoing preclinical work including the completion of IND-enabling studies, completion of a Phase 1 human study, expansion of preclinical programs for combination studies, hiring of additional Beyond Cancer team members, and optimization of the delivery system, as well as for general corporate purposes. The transaction is expected to close later this quarter.

The common shares to be sold in the private placement have been offered only to certain institutional and/or accredited investors in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The common shares have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state or other securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Securities and Exchange Commission has not passed upon the merits of or given its approval to the common shares, the terms of the private placement or the accuracy or completeness of any private placement materials. The common shares sold in the private placement are subject to legal and contractual restrictions on transfer.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification or otherwise under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Beyond Air, Inc.

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System, LungFit®, that uses NO generated from ambient air to deliver precise amounts of NO to the lungs for the potential treatment of a variety of pulmonary diseases. The LungFit® can generate up to 400 ppm of NO, for delivery either continuously or for a fixed amount of time and has the ability to either titrate dose on demand or maintain a constant dose. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension in various settings, in addition to treatments for respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. Beyond Air is currently advancing its revolutionary LungFit® for clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as acute viral pneumonia (including COVID-19) and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). Additionally, Beyond Air, through its affiliate, Beyond Cancer, is using ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system to target certain solid tumors in the pre-clinical setting. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net.

About Nitric Oxide (NO)

Nitric Oxide (NO) is a powerful molecule, naturally synthesized in the human body, proven to play a critical role in a broad array of biological functions. In the airways, NO targets the vascular smooth muscle cells that surround the small resistance arteries in the lungs. Currently, exogenous inhaled NO is used in adult respiratory distress syndrome, post certain cardiac surgeries and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn to treat hypoxemia. Additionally, NO is believed to play a key role in the innate immune system and in vitro studies suggest that NO possesses anti-microbial activity not only against common bacteria, including both gram-positive and gram-negative, but also against other diverse pathogens, including mycobacteria, viruses, fungi, yeast and parasites, and has the potential to eliminate multi-drug resistant strains.

About Beyond Cancer, Ltd.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, with tumor metastases responsible for approximately 90% of all cancer-related deaths. Current cancer treatment modalities generally include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation, and/or surgery. Nitric oxide at ultra-high concentrations has been reported to show anticancer properties and to serve as a potential chemosensitizer and radiotherapy enhancer. Based on its current findings, Beyond Cancer is developing treatment protocols using ultra-high nitric oxide concentrations to ablate primary tumors and treat metastatic disease. For more information, visit www.beyondcancer.com.

Forward Looking Statements

CONTACTS:

Maria Yonkoski, Head of Investor Relations

Beyond Air, Inc.

Myonkoski@beyondair.net