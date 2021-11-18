Sonoco Expands Focus on Sustainable Packaging, Adding Recyclable Molded Fiber Packaging for Frozen and Refrigerated Meals

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest global diversified packaging companies, in partnership with Tellus Products, LLC, a company that produces USA grown and made, plant-based compostable packaging for foodservice products, today announced the receipt of a prequalified label, Check Locally for recyclability from How2Recycle for the Natrellis line of food packaging.



Natrellis, a dual-ovenable package made with upcycled sugarcane fiber and other U.S. grown plant fibers features a highly engineered surface that delivers outstanding performance through the product’s full lifecycle, providing consumers a great product experience. This performance helps maintain the package strength during all phases of use, preventing loss of food moisture and eliminating wicking through the package to outside surfaces. Sonoco also provides custom rigid lidding and flexible lidding for these market solutions. The flexible lidding is customized for strong heat-seals around the perimeter of the fiber tray lip, preventing leakage prior to freezing and freezer burn while maintaining adhesion during cooking and easy to peel consumer use. The rigid lid is developed to include a click audible sound, ensuring the product is sealed tight for transportation but easy for consumer use.

“Sonoco has long been thought of as a leader in packaging for the Frozen and Chilled Prepared Meal markets. Our business venture with Tellus combines decades of experience with packaging design, materials science and responsible sugarcane farming and milling practices with both companies’ desire to provide sustainable packaging to consumers in a purposeful way,” said Ernest Haynes, Vice President Rigid Paper Containers, North America. “High-quality refrigerated and chilled foods continue to grow as a category with consumer desires for more sustainable packaging. Using this novel Natrellis technology is a win-win for everyone.”

Natrellis debuted in 2020 as the primary package used by PRIMAL KITCHEN® for its new line of frozen bowls and skillet meals, which are currently available at select retailers such as HyVee, Publix, Natural Grocers, Whole Foods Market and more. The new PRIMAL KITCHEN frozen line, which features meals made with grass-fed beef or cage-free chicken and a variety of vegetables, is its first launch into the prepared meals space. The PRIMAL KITCHEN brand focuses on delivering delicious condiments, dressings, marinades, avocado oils and pantry staples that incorporate fats, simple ingredients and uncompromising flavor.

“PRIMAL KITCHEN products are unlike any others you’ll find in the grocery store,” said Founder Mark Sisson. “Developing and offering frozen meals is a natural extension of our brand promise and a great solution for busy families and health-minded individuals alike. We’re proud to use the Natrellis bowl because it aligns perfectly with our mission and values.”

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the Company has 19,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 34 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company was listed as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2021 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com .

About Tellus Products, LLC

Tellus Products is an innovative packaging company that makes sustainable tableware and foodservice products from upcycled sugarcane fiber and other U.S.-grown plant fibers, including hardwood. The full line of Tellus’ products are 100 percent grown and made in the USA, have no PFAS added. The company is located in Belle Glade, Florida, in the heart of one of America’s most abundant agricultural areas. Tellus Products is jointly owned by American Sugar Refining, Inc. (a part of ASR Group), Florida Crystals Corporation and Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida, a cooperative of 45 mostly family-owned farms that have been proud to carefully cultivate sugarcane and vegetables in South Florida for generations.

About Mark Sisson & PRIMAL KITCHEN®

Mark Sisson, New York Times bestselling author, media personality, ex-endurance athlete (5th place USA Marathon Championship, 4th place Hawaii Ironman finish) founded the PRIMAL KITCHEN® brand in 2015. He has been educating the world on nutrition and the benefits of fat and protein for the last decade via his blog, MarksDailyApple.com.

With the launch of the PRIMAL KITCHEN® brand, Mark Sisson delivers on his mission to create uncompromisingly delicious condiments, sauces, cooking oils, collagen protein and pantry staples that are full of fats we love and simple ingredients, and contain no dairy, gluten, grain, refined sugar or soy. PRIMAL KITCHEN is the maker of the #1 condiment in natural grocery, the #1 salad dressing brand in natural grocery, and #1 product in six key condiment categories in natural grocery: mayo, salad dressing, BBQ sauce, steak sauce, ketchup and avocado oil.* As Mark would say, Eat Like Your Life Depends on It, because it does. Learn more at primalkitchen.com.

About How2Recycle

The How2Recycle® label is a U.S. and Canada-based standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. Over 400 brand owners and retailers are members of How2Recycle, and tens of thousands of products carry the How2Recycle label in the marketplace. How2Recycle is a project of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition®, a membership-based group that brings together businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies to collectively broaden the understanding of packaging sustainability and develop meaningful improvements for packaging solutions. For more information, follow us on Twitter @How2Recycle or go to our website at www.How2Recycle.info. Companies interested in joining How2Recycle can visit http://www.how2recycle.info/join for more information or contact how2recycle@greenblue.org .







