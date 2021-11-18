Benefitfocus to Participate at Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announced its participation in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place November 30 through December 2, 2021.

Matt Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alpana Wegner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in an on-demand, pre-recorded company fireside chat, which will be available on the conference website as well as on the Benefitfocus investor relations website at https://investor.benefitfocus.com/events-presentations starting on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Benefitfocus will be participating in 1x1 meetings with investors during the conference, and meetings can be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire benefits industry through innovative technology solutions that bring efficiency, cost savings and simplicity to employee benefits administration. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services help employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers address the complexity of benefits enrollment and engagement, while bringing easier access to health, wealth and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits.

