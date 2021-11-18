Black Hills Corp. Provides Update for At-the-Market Equity Offering Program

RAPID CITY, S.D., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today is announcing it has satisfied its planned equity capital raising under its “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Program”) for 2021, under which the company planned for the offer and sale, from time to time, of shares of its common stock having an aggregate sales price of up to $120 million in 2021, as most recently identified in its earnings guidance assumptions.



In aggregate during 2021, Black Hills sold $119.9 million, or 1,812,197 shares, at an average price per share of $66.18, resulting in total net proceeds to the Company of $118.8 million.

Black Hills intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of shares to fund its capital investment program, pay down short-term indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

The sales were completed pursuant to the Equity Sales Distribution Agreement by and among the company and MUFG Securities Americas Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, which the company previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the Sales Agreement, Black Hills may sell from time-to-time shares of its common stock with an aggregate value of up to $400 million.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the common stock offered in the public offering described above was filed with the SEC on August 4, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplements that form a part of the registration statement. Prospectus supplements and an accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy shares of common stock, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

