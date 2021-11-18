Virtu Financial Congratulates Women in Finance Award Recipients and Nominees

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, congratulates Women in Finance Americas award recipients and nominees. These prestigious awards honor highly accomplished women whose entrepreneurial spirit and leadership make unique contributions to the industry.



Virtu’s Women in Finance Americas award recipients include:

Rising Star: Erika Charnley , Equities and FX Business Development

, Equities and FX Business Development Excellence in Marketing and Communications: Tara Leyden , Global Head of Marketing

, Global Head of Marketing Excellence in FX Trading: Laine Litman , Global Head of FX/FI and Co-Head of Crypto

, Global Head of FX/FI and Co-Head of Crypto Rising Star: Rashmi Maniyar, Global Head of Virtu Execution Services Tech/DevOps

Additional Virtu women nominated for a Women in Finance Americas 2021 award include:

Priscila Acerbi

Akiko Imai

Ashley Kryshtalsky

Cindy Lee

Lia Mathiesen

Lorraine Napolitano

All Virtu candidates were nominated by their colleagues.

Virtu congratulates and extends its thanks and appreciation to each of these women for their model leadership at Virtu and across the financial services industry.

“It is impressive to see ten Virtu candidates recognized this year, but it’s not surprising given the high caliber of talented and dedicated women we have been fortunate enough to attract and retain. I see these women tackle challenging and impactful work every day, and I am excited and honored to see them recognized for it by their peers,” said Douglas A. Cifu, CEO, Virtu Financial. “The leadership of the women at Virtu contributes to our overall success across all aspects of the firm.”

Rising Star award recipients

Erika Charnley, Business Development, Equities and FX: A Boston College graduate, Erika joined Virtu via its KCG acquisition in 2017. Prior to joining the Business Development team for equities in 2019, Erika exceled at facing the daily challenges related to the Electronic Services Group, partnering directly with customers through the various planning and certification phases of Virtu’s user-acceptance testing protocols. In 2021, Erika added to her responsibilities by becoming a pivotal and valued member of Virtu’s FX team. She is also a junior member of the Security Traders Association of New York, where she participates in many industry events.

Rashmi Maniyar, Global Head of Virtu Execution Services Tech/DevOps: Rashmi joined Virtu in 2017 via its acquisition of KCG. Her one-of-a-kind personality and infectious positivity belie the perseverance, work ethic and technical acumen she brings to each project. In early 2019, Rashmi was tasked with leading Virtu’s Global Tech/DevOps teams through the complex ITG merger and multi-system integration. Taking this challenge in stride, Rashmi excelled and six months later earned a promotion to her current role. A staunch promoter of diversity, she is a member of Virtu's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. Rashmi is also a keen mentor for young women who code or want to code, helping them achieve their goals in STEM and Finance.

Excellence in Marketing and Communications award recipient

Tara Leyden, Global Head of Marketing: Tara came to Virtu through its 2019 acquisition of ITG, where she began in 2006 as a Sales and Trading Assistant. Over the course of her tenure she transitioned into marketing full-time, covering brand adherence and development, event and conference planning, thought leadership and the development of campaigns and product collateral and sales tools. Following Virtu’s acquisition, her focus has expanded to include a developing role within Virtu’s Investor and Media Relations team. A true creative, Tara’s influence is often seen behind many of Virtu’s successful marketing campaigns and she is immensely dedicated to promoting Virtu’s unique brand.

Excellence in FX Trading award recipient

Laine Litman, Global Head of FX/FI and Co-Head of Crypto: Laine can add this latest achievement to the Rising Star award she received from Women in Finance in 2018. Laine joined KCG in 2014 prior to the firm’s 2017 acquisition by Virtu. Throughout her career at Virtu, she has held roles relating to bilateral Treasury liquidity, FX and metals and in 2019, her involvement was a crucial factor in Virtu’s successful foray into the digital assets, corporates and global ETFs spaces. In addition, she has expanded her focus to include global business development for the firm’s important and strategic organic growth initiatives which include fixed income, FX liquidity and cryptocurrencies. In 2020, Laine lent her support and passion to Virtu’s new Diversity, Equity & Inclusion committee, Culture Club and became Co-Head of the firm’s Community & Volunteerism committee.

About Women in Finance Awards

Women in Finance (WIF) award winners were nominated by readers of MarketsMedia.com and TradersMagazine.com, and shortlists and winners were determined by the editorial staffs and WIF Advisory Board. The methodology in selecting nominees and then winners for Women in Finance reflects an extensive set of criteria and is based solely on the opinion of market participants.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor and Media Relations

Andrew Smith

investor_relations@virtu.com