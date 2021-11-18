DRYWORLD Online Shop Drops – Announcing the Launch of D’s Online Store

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRYWORLD Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: IBGR) is pleased to announce the launch of the online store today November 18th.

Global Fulfilment Is Our Commitment

Today is the day! The long awaited and eagerly anticipated opening of DRYWORLD’s online store is here.

Everybody knows that e-commerce is the fastest growing segment of the retail market in Europe, North America and Asia. Research suggests 20% of US retail sales are made online while 25% of retail sales in the UK are online, forecasting growth to 34.5% by 2023. China is the clear market leader with 44.8% of all retail sales online in 2020, forecasted to increase to 52.1% of retail sales by the end of 2021.

It’s clear the future of retail is online, targeting the online retail space as the primary revenue driver and operating virtually the company is expecting strong margins.

“The margins from a direct-to-consumer strategy through online sales far exceed brick and mortar and can lead to high profitability for companies that implement and execute effectively and efficiently. We’ve spent years preparing for this moment, and we can’t wait to reveal what we’ve been working on.” said McKenzie and Weingart.

Kicking off with our carefully curated CoreD Pro Collection made for the athlete in all of us. Followed closely by the release of HauteD by Dasha, FreeD, and the coveted Signature D collections. Available online exclusively through our shop here.

CoreD Pro

The capsule collection for athletes. Core pieces that everyone needs in their athletic wardrobe. We’ve reconstructed 9 classic athletic silhouettes with an unparalleled attention to detail in material selection, fit, branding, and seam construction. Offering a full size range from boys and girls youth smalls up to men’s and women’s adult 2XL. The initial drop includes a Singlet, Sleeveless, T-shirt, Shorts, Sweatshirt, Pullover Hoodie, and Tracksuit, Sports Bra and Legging with a Zip Hoodie coming in 2022 to round out the collection. Available in black and baby blue for girls and women, and black and royal blue for boys and men. Nine pieces later you’ve got the perfect athletes capsule wardrobe Click here to buy now!

Check out our WANNA GET FIT? GOTTA DO HIT. campaign on Insta, Twitter, and FB for special offers and chances to win our next drop of CoreD Pro kit! Send us a HIT video of you working out in the CoreD Pro Collection, we’ll put together a brand video to release across all of our platforms and reward the video contributors with an advance selection of our next CoreD Pro drop.

See below for shop drops coming soon:

HauteD

Trendsetting athletic apparel that pushes the boundaries of performance and fashion. Hand sewn with unparalleled attention to detail and performance. Made from high quality, often unusual fabrics. This guest designer collection featuring Darya Klishina takes our HauteD line into the stratosphere. Smooth clean lines, perfect tailored fit, soft soothing colours and classic understated branding represents Dasha to a T. The collection is comprised of 19 styles and includes sports bras, tank tops, tee’s, sweatshirts, and leggings. Everything you need to keep fit and have fun. Inspired and co-designed by the Olympic athlete with an indomitable will and unrelenting drive for excellence, HauteD DK is athletic apparel at it’s finest. Stay tuned for announcements, sign up here for updates!

FreeD

For those who just love the brand and want to rock it, we understand. We’ve created a fun selection of cotton blended T’s, Hoodies, Caps, and more. Also, keep an eye out for limited edition runs dropping through our new blog series, Power of One. Stay tuned for announcements, sign up here for updates!

SignatureD

You won’t want to miss our DRYWORLD signature innovations: DRYFEET, AGGRESSION Apparel, LUXSAUNA and THERMALITE made of our revolutionary BIOSKYN material. Performance products with a fresh perspective on what athletes need to perform at the highest level. Stay tuned for announcements, sign up here for updates!

Stay tuned for for more shop drops!

Click here to buy CoreD Pro now!

ABOUT DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science.

