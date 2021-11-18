SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Rollins, Inc. - ROL

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Rollins, Inc. (“Rollins” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ROL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Rollins and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 28, 2020, Rollins disclosed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) investigation into how the Company established accruals and reserves at period-end and the impact of those accruals and reserves on reported earnings for periods beginning January 1, 2015. The Company’s subsequently filed Annual Report later disclosed the results of an internal Company-initiated investigation that found a significant deficiency in the Company’s internal controls relating to the documentation and review of accounting entries for certain reserves and accruals. Then, on October 29, 2021, Rollins reported that it had initiated discussions with the SEC staff regarding a potential investigation resolution.

