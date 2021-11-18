Aligned Ranked as 157th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned, a leading data center provider offering innovative, sustainable and adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions for cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers, announces it ranked 157th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. This recognition is due to the company’s accelerated growth of 870 percent during this period.



Aligned has seen a considerable influx in demand for its data centers within the last year. This was in large part due to a strong resurgence amongst enterprise-level demand, as well as the continued growth and data center footprint expansion of hyperscale organizations. This demand resulted in further innovation of Aligned’s Delta3™ (the company’s award-winning and patented cooling technology), expansion at its Ashburn, VA campus, and breaking ground on new waterless data centers in both Chicago and Salt Lake City.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Deloitte as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America,” says Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “The company’s adaptive and sustainable approach to data centers has positioned it as an industry leader in energy and water efficiency, speed to market, and the ability to scale with our customers — meeting their goals today and tomorrow. This is a testament to our solid foundation for rapid revenue growth and scale in 2021 and beyond.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” adds Paul Silverglate, Vice Chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212 percent to 87,037 percent from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521 percent.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

