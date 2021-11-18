VNET Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call at 8 P.M. on November 18, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details are provided at the end of this release.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 25.3% to RMB1.56 billion (US$242.2 million) from RMB1.25 billion in the same period of 2020.

Adjusted cash gross profit (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 28.2% to RMB674.5 million (US$104.7 million) from RMB526.2 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2021 was 43.2%, compared to 42.2% in the same period of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 22.2% to RMB450.4 million (US$69.9 million) from RMB368.5 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2021 was 28.9%, compared to 29.6% in the same period of 2020.



Third Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Total cabinets under management net increased by 2,388 to 65,264, as of September 30, 2021, compared to 62,876 as of June 30, 2021, and 51,476 as of September 30, 2020.

Retail IDC MRR 1 per cabinet was RMB9,296, compared to RMB9,074 in the same period of 2020 and RMB9,015 in the second quarter of 2021.

per cabinet was RMB9,296, compared to RMB9,074 in the same period of 2020 and RMB9,015 in the second quarter of 2021. Compound utilization rate was 59.8%, compared to 59.9% in the second quarter of 2021. Utilization rate for mature IDCs, which consisted of IDC deliveries prior to and during 2019, was 75.5%, compared to 76.3% in the second quarter of 2021. Utilization rate for ramp-up and newly-built IDCs, which consisted of IDC deliveries in 2020 and 2021, was 34.7%, compared to 29.2% in the second quarter of 2021.





Mr. Samuel Shen, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Retail IDC, stated, “We achieved robust financial and operating results in the quarter thanks to our methodical execution of our dual-core growth engine strategy. Leveraging our combined strengths in retail and wholesale IDC services, we successfully capitalized on growing demand for IT infrastructure across all our business segments to achieve a healthy pace in ramping up our wholesale capacity, grow and diversify our retail client base, and generate growing interest in our cloud business. By maintaining a pinpoint focus on the execution of our dual-core strategy, we are confident in our growth potential as we augment our leadership position in the carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services sector in China.”

Mr. Tim Chen, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, “We delivered a milestone financial performance this quarter with strong top- and bottom-line growth. Despite regulatory uncertainties, both our net revenues and adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter exceeded the high end of our guidance range, increasing by 25.3% and 22.2% year over year respectively. Our strong growth was derived from our unique mix of wholesale and retail IDC solutions, and increasing demand driven by the ongoing digital transformation. As we continue to execute our growth strategies, prudently leverage our healthy balance sheet, and broaden our sector coverage, we will continue to deliver long-term value for our investors going forward.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NET REVENUES: Net revenues in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 25.3% to RMB1.56 billion (US$242.2 million) from RMB1.25 billion in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 4.2% from RMB1.50 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the increased demand from both wholesale and retail IDC customers, as well as the growth of revenue from cloud business.

GROSS PROFIT: Gross profit in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB375.2 million (US$58.2 million), representing an increase of 36.4% from RMB275.1 million in the same period of 2020 and an increase of 4.4% from RMB359.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 was 24.0%, compared to 22.1% in the same period of 2020 and 24.0% in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in gross margin was primarily attributable to the Company’s optimized operating efficiency.

ADJUSTED CASH GROSS PROFIT, which excludes depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expenses, was RMB674.5 million (US$104.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB526.2 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB640.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted cash gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 was 43.2%, compared to 42.2% in the same period of 2020 and 42.8% in the second quarter of 2021.



OPERATING EXPENSES: Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB261.3 million (US$40.6 million), compared to RMB199.3 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB262.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. As a percentage of net revenues, total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were 16.7%, compared to 16.0% in the same period of 2020 and 17.5% in the second quarter of 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB36.4 million (US$5.6 million), compared to RMB45.8 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB59.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB53.6 million (US$8.3 million), compared to RMB26.1 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB38.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB161.9 million (US$25.1 million), compared to RMB127.5 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB154.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition and impairment of loan receivable to potential investee, were RMB244.0 million (US$37.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB180.5 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB235.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. As a percentage of net revenues, adjusted operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were 15.6%, compared to 14.5% in the same period of 2020 and 15.7% in the second quarter of 2021.

ADJUSTED EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB450.4 million (US$69.9 million), representing an increase of 22.2% from RMB368.5 million in the same period of 2020 and an increase of 6.0% from RMB425.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2021 excluded share-based compensation expenses of RMB4.6 million (US$0.7 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin in the third quarter of 2021 was 28.9%, compared to 29.6% in the same period of 2020 and 28.4% in the second quarter of 2021.

NET PROFIT: Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB156.2 million (US$24.2 million), compared to RMB97.1 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB455.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2021 included changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes of RMB185.8 million (US$28.8 million) due to the decrease in the Company’s stock price.

PROFIT/LOSS PER SHARE: Basic profit per share and diluted loss per share were RMB0.18 (US$0.03) and RMB0.03 (US$0.5 cent) in the third quarter of 2021, respectively, which represented the equivalent of RMB1.08 (US$0.18) and RMB0.18 (US$0.03) per American depositary share ("ADS"), respectively. Each ADS represents six Class A ordinary shares.

As of September 30, 2021, the aggregate amount of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments was RMB3.94 billion (US$612.2 million).

Net cash generated from operating activities, in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB134.7 million (US$20.9 million), compared to RMB210.0 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB314.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects net revenues to be in the range of RMB1.75 billion to RMB1.77 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of RMB450 million to RMB470 million.

For the full year of 2021, the Company expects net revenues to be in the range of RMB6.19 billion to RMB6.21 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of RMB1.74 billion to RMB1.76 billion. The midpoints of the Company’s updated estimates imply an increase of 28.5% and 32.2% year over year in net revenues and adjusted EBITDA, respectively.

The forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and its operational conditions, which do not factor in any of the potential future impacts caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and are subject to change.

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Disclosure

In evaluating its business, VNET considers and uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance: adjusted cash gross profit, adjusted cash gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2021, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

Statement Regarding Unaudited Condensed Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set forth above is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited condensed financial information.

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “target,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as VNET’s strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. VNET may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about VNET’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: VNET’s goals and strategies; VNET’s expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, VNET’s services; VNET’s expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers; VNET’s plans to invest in research and development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where VNET provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in VNET’s reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and VNET undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

1 Retail IDC MRR: Refers to Monthly Recurring Revenues for the retail IDC business.





VNET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) As of As of December 31, 2020 September 30, 2021 RMB RMB US$ (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2,710,349 3,479,069 539,943 Restricted cash 270,450 324,804 50,409 Accounts and notes receivable, net 847,233 1,525,177 236,704 Short-term investments 285,872 12,971 2,013 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,866,184 2,031,667 315,307 Amounts due from related parties 75,519 73,966 11,479 Total current assets 6,055,607 7,447,654 1,155,855 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 8,106,425 9,008,245 1,398,058 Intangible assets, net 658,195 913,834 141,825 Land use rights, net 255,373 339,262 52,653 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,325,526 1,904,744 295,612 Goodwill 994,993 1,322,167 205,197 Restricted cash 135,638 127,615 19,806 Deferred tax assets, net 185,481 173,089 26,863 Long-term investments, net 135,517 99,972 15,515 Amounts due from related parties 20,562 - - Other non-current assets 1,500,438 2,313,937 359,117 Total non-current assets 13,318,148 16,202,865 2,514,646 Total assets 19,373,755 23,650,519 3,670,501 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank borrowings 34,000 - - Accounts and notes payable 289,387 490,055 76,055 Accrued expenses and other payables 1,631,563 2,001,310 310,598 Advances from customers 1,041,594 988,402 153,398 Deferred revenue 63,245 68,494 10,630 Income taxes payable 29,028 46,649 7,240 Amounts due to related parties 51,007 1,775 275 Current portion of long-term borrowings 180,328 371,091 57,592 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 403,843 382,024 59,289 Current portion of deferred government grant 2,074 2,074 322 Current portion of bonds payable 1,943,619 1,945,087 301,873 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 452,272 497,947 77,280 Total current liabilities 6,121,960 6,794,908 1,054,552 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 886,996 1,917,020 297,517 Convertible promissory notes 3,014,057 4,569,313 709,146 Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities 688,128 1,055,535 163,816 Unrecognized tax benefits 68,696 81,256 12,611 Deferred tax liabilities 299,093 352,113 54,647 Non-current portion of deferred government grant 4,100 2,426 377 Amounts due to related parties 747,746 - - Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 645,499 1,447,213 224,604 Total non-current liabilities 6,354,315 9,424,876 1,462,718 Shareholders' equity Treasury stock (349,523 ) (349,523 ) (54,245 ) Ordinary shares 56 59 9 Additional paid-in capital 13,083,119 14,976,505 2,324,317 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (55,535 ) (61,063 ) (9,477 ) Statutory reserves 74,462 74,462 11,556 Accumulated deficit (7,235,113 ) (7,565,741 ) (1,174,185 ) Series A perpetual convertible preferred shares 1,047,468 - - Total VNET Group, Inc. shareholders’ equity 6,564,934 7,074,699 1,097,975 Noncontrolling interest 332,546 356,036 55,256 Total shareholders' equity 6,897,480 7,430,735 1,153,231 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 19,373,755 23,650,519 3,670,501





VNET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,2020 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 September 30,2020 September 30, 2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net revenues 1,245,794 1,496,978 1,560,460 242,180 3,480,652 4,444,361 689,754 Cost of revenues (970,651 ) (1,137,463 ) (1,185,225 ) (183,944 ) (2,699,066 ) (3,386,299 ) (525,545 ) Gross profit 275,143 359,515 375,235 58,236 781,586 1,058,062 164,209 Operating expenses Sales and marketing (45,760 ) (59,589 ) (36,361 ) (5,643 ) (146,122 ) (169,926 ) (26,372 ) Research and development (26,078 ) (38,296 ) (53,591 ) (8,317 ) (70,727 ) (125,452 ) (19,470 ) General and administrative (127,546 ) (154,243 ) (161,930 ) (25,131 ) (372,242 ) (451,419 ) (70,059 ) Reversal (allowance) for doubtful debt 111 (7,527 ) (9,451 ) (1,467 ) (1,072 ) (17,371 ) (2,696 ) Impairment of loan receivable to potential investee - (2,816 ) - - - (2,816 ) (437 ) Total operating expenses (199,273 ) (262,471 ) (261,333 ) (40,558 ) (590,163 ) (766,984 ) (119,034 ) Operating profit 75,870 97,044 113,902 17,678 191,423 291,078 45,175 Interest income 6,440 8,103 9,148 1,420 27,535 22,960 3,563 Interest expense (96,366 ) (87,095 ) (88,013 ) (13,659 ) (301,366 ) (259,587 ) (40,287 ) Impairment of long-term investment - - (3,495 ) (542 ) - (3,495 ) (542 ) Other income 2,747 5,263 4,351 675 11,803 11,786 1,829 Other expense (4,995 ) (11,872 ) (3,908 ) (607 ) (28,986 ) (19,202 ) (2,980 ) Changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes 24,939 424,107 185,840 28,842 (1,587,115 ) 601,306 93,321 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 114,101 78,026 (16,588 ) (2,574 ) 72,629 27,592 4,282 Gain (loss) before income tax and gain (loss) from equity method investments 122,736 513,576 201,237 31,233 (1,614,077 ) 672,438 104,361 Income tax expenses (25,230 ) (29,499 ) (29,060 ) (4,510 ) (68,126 ) (95,858 ) (14,877 ) Gain (loss) from equity method investments 2,265 (23,605 ) (12,027 ) (1,867 ) (4,325 ) (36,937 ) (5,733 ) Net profit (loss) 99,771 460,472 160,150 24,856 (1,686,528 ) 539,643 83,751 Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,627 ) (4,620 ) (3,967 ) (616 ) (7,441 ) (12,267 ) (1,904 ) Net profit (loss) attributable to VNET Group, Inc. 97,144 455,852 156,183 24,240 (1,693,969 ) 527,376 81,847 Deemed distribution to Series A perpetual convertible preferred shareholders - - - - (470,643 ) - - Net profit (loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders 97,144 455,852 156,183 24,240 (2,164,612 ) 527,376 81,847 Profit (loss) per share Basic 0.11 0.52 0.18 0.03 (3.17 ) 0.60 0.09 Diluted 0.08 0.04 (0.03 ) (0.00 ) (3.17 ) (0.08 ) (0.01 ) Shares used in profit (loss) per share computation Basic* 716,409,506 869,645,966 863,643,659 863,643,659 686,292,393 863,755,692 863,755,692 Diluted* 805,640,008 905,446,557 897,643,660 897,643,660 686,292,393 902,513,487 902,513,487 Profit (loss) per ADS (6 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS) Basic 0.66 3.12 1.08 0.18 (19.02 ) 3.60 0.54 Diluted 0.48 0.24 (0.18 ) (0.03 ) (19.02 ) (0.48 ) (0.06 ) * Shares used in profit (loss) per share/ADS computation were computed under weighted average method.





VNET GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,2020 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 September 30,2020 September 30, 2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Gross profit 275,143 359,515 375,235 58,236 781,586 1,058,062 164,209 Plus: depreciation and amortization 246,747 277,288 297,046 46,101 623,954 852,185 132,257 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 4,340 3,444 2,211 343 5,369 9,781 1,518 Adjusted cash gross profit 526,230 640,247 674,492 104,680 1,410,909 1,920,028 297,984 Adjusted cash gross margin 42.2 % 42.8 % 43.2 % 43.2 % 40.5 % 43.2 % 43.2 % Operating expenses (199,273 ) (262,471 ) (261,333 ) (40,558 ) (590,163 ) (766,984 ) (119,034 ) Plus: share-based compensation expenses 18,768 24,063 2,397 372 49,401 57,189 8,876 Plus: compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition - - 14,959 2,322 - 14,959 2,322 Plus: impairment of loan receivable to potential investee - 2,816 - - - 2,816 437 Adjusted operating expenses (180,505 ) (235,592 ) (243,977 ) (37,864 ) (540,762 ) (692,020 ) (107,399 ) Operating profit 75,870 97,044 113,902 17,678 191,423 291,078 45,175 Plus: depreciation and amortization 269,478 297,738 316,951 49,190 688,066 914,794 141,974 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 23,108 27,507 4,608 715 54,770 66,970 10,394 Plus: compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition - - 14,959 2,322 - 14,959 2,322 Plus: impairment of loan receivable to potential investee - 2,816 - - - 2,816 437 Adjusted EBITDA 368,456 425,105 450,420 69,905 934,259 1,290,617 200,302 Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.6 % 28.4 % 28.9 % 28.9 % 26.8 % 29.0 % 29.0 %



