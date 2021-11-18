ATTENTION FSC SECURITIES GPB CAPITAL INVESTORS: National Investor Fraud Law Firm KlaymanToskes Continues Pursuit of FINRA Arbitration Claims for GPB Investment Losses

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National investor fraud law firm, KlaymanToskes ("KT”), is investigating FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of investors who were solicited to purchase millions of dollars in GPB Capital Holdings (“GPB”). Brokerage firms such as FSC Securities sold and marketed non-registered private placement notes through inadequate disclosure of illiquidity, high risks, and commissions, which made the investments unsuitable for most investors.



In November 2021, the Monitor over GPB Capital filed a Quarterly Report in the SEC’s lawsuit stating that GPB is developing a plan to begin returning investor funds. According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. “[H]armed investors may not be able to recover their money through the SEC action, and those who do may receive substantially less than their losses. Investors should consider filing a FINRA arbitration claim to recover investment losses.” Per the SEC Complaint, nearly all of the $1.7 billion raised from 17,000 retail investors, including approximately 4,000 of whom are seniors, are at risk.

Securities under investigation include:

GPB Holdings, LP

GPB Holdings II and III

GPB Holdings Qualified, LP

GPB Cold Storage, LP

GPB Automotive Portfolio, LP

Armada Waste Management

GPB NYC Development, LP

GPB Waste Management, LP

GPB Eurobond Finance PLC



The sole purpose of this release is to investigate potential FINRA arbitration claims relating to FSC Securities’ sales practices concerning GPB Capital. Current and former clients of FSC Securities who suffered losses exceeding $100,000 from GPB Capital investments, and who have information related to the handling of their investments, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (561) 542-5131, and download our Special Investor Report.

About Klayman Toskes

KT is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KT has recovered more than $220 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KT has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

