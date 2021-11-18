Titanium Corporation Announces Mailing of Meeting Materials for Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the “Company” or “Titanium”) (TSX-V: TIC) is pleased to announce that it has mailed its management information circular and related meeting materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") in connection with the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of Titanium that will be held as a virtual only meeting via live audio webcast online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1239 on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time). The Meeting Materials have been filed under and are available for review under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com and will also be made available on the Company's website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.



About Titanium Corporation Inc.

Titanium is a clean technology innovator focused on providing solutions to the mining sector of Canada’s oil sands industry. Titanium Corporation’s CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. Our technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands froth treatment tailings, while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents, heavy minerals and water from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry would be created with the production and export of zircon and titanium, essential ingredients in the ceramics and pigment industries.

