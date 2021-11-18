Rapid Robotics Named to Fast Company’s First-Ever List of the Next Big Things in Tech

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Robotics , creator of the first ready-to-work robotic machine operator, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s inaugural Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring the technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of their industries—from healthcare to agriculture to artificial intelligence and more.



Rapid Robotics was recognized for the Rapid Machine Operator (RMO) , an all-in-one cobot that gives manufacturers an easy and affordable way to automate common machine tasks and solve their labor shortages. Unlike other cobots, the Rapid Machine Operator needs no integration or training and can be up and running in hours. For an OpEx-friendly all-inclusive subscription of $2,100 per month, the RMO performs a wide range of machine-tending tasks out of the box, such as injection molding, pad printing, heat stamping, pick-and-place and dozens of others across sectors including medical devices, electronics, CPG, automotive and more. Each RMO learns new skills through regular free updates and can be easily moved between tasks — no retraining required.

“The Rapid Machine Operator is the first viable solution to America’s machine operator crisis,” said Jordan Kretchmer, co-founder and CEO of Rapid Robotics. “It brings automation within reach of facilities of every size, including ones that never thought they could afford it. It allows them to quickly ramp up production and take on new projects while upskilling existing staff. It’s what American manufacturers need to win more business in a global marketplace.”

The Next Big Things in Tech list, which includes global giants, intrepid startups and research that’s fresh from the labs, recognizes 65 technologies that are making waves. While not all of the products, services and technological developments are on the market yet, they’re reaching key milestones in having a positive impact for consumers, businesses and society at large in the next five years.

“Fast Company is thrilled to highlight cutting-edge technologies that are solving real-world problems in unexpected ways. From climate change and public health crises to machine learning and security, these technologies will certainly have a profound impact on the future, and we’re honored to bring attention to them today,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

The Winter 2021/2022 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 7.

