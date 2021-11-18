Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Celebrates Opening of New State-of-the-Art Cancer Center in Bradenton

Bradenton, Fla, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, to mark the opening of its new state-of-the-art cancer center in Manatee County. Providing the most advanced and personalized treatments and services for patients with all forms of cancers and blood disorders, the new FCS Bradenton Cancer Center, located at 3630 Manatee Ave. W, Bradenton, FL 34205, replaces the two existing FCS locations in Bradenton.

With greatly expanded treatment space for patients, the clinic includes 18 exam rooms, 50 infusion chairs, and on-site imaging, laboratory and pharmacy services. Care management and access to clinical trial research opportunities are also available to patients.

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker/FCS Chief Operating Officer Jason Coe said, “FCS is dedicated to providing patients convenient access to world-class care close to home. Our new Bradenton Cancer Center will offer greater comfort and convenience for patients, staff, and visitors, and enable us to keep pace with ongoing growth in Manatee and surrounding counties.

“My colleagues and I and our entire team are dedicated to providing a warm and welcoming environment for our patients and their caregivers, and to ensure that each of them can achieve the very best outcome,” said FCS medical oncologist Brian T. Berry, MD, PhD.

FCS Board-certified medical oncologists Brian T. Berry, MD, PhD, Koteshwar Telukuntla, MD and Ana Van Der Wall, MD are providing care to patients at the FCS Bradenton Cancer Center.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

