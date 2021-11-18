TrillerVerz Returns with VERZUZ Battle Between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia from Los Angeles and "Night of Boxing Heavyweights" from New York City on Thursday, December 2

New York City | Los Angeles, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller has announced TrillerVerz IV set for Thursday, December 2 with a Night of Heavyweights professional boxing card at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City followed by an iconic VERZUZ battle between music legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia from a location to be announced in Los Angeles, CA.

With the international boxing world still buzzing over the outstanding heavyweight world title clash between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder last month in addition to Anthony Joshua’s sensational unification battle with Oleksandr Usyk, fans globally are clamoring to see the division’s next generation of world champions with six undefeated heavyweight contenders fighting on Night of Heavyweights.

TrillerVerz IV will be broadcast exclusively on TrillerFightClub.com and FITE through the TrillerVerz subscription package priced at $2.99 per month. TrillerVerz IV is the fourth event in the TrillerVerz series with the first three events each garnering over 5,000,000 unique viewers. TrillerVerz III saw a massive crowd at Barclays Center on October 17 witness an extraordinary VERZUZ battle between Brooklyn-based music legends Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One.

TrillerVerz is produced by the award-winning Nigel Lythgoe, the Triller Fight Club visionary in addition to the producer and creative force behind American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance.

The Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center is located at 311 W. 34th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue’s. Tickets priced at $200, $125, $75 and $50 may be purchased starting tomorrow, Friday, November 20 at 10:00 a.m. ET online at Ticketmaster / Triller Fight Club. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. ET with the first bell at 5:45 p.m. ET. Following the fights at 9:00 p.m. ET, the TrillerVerz IV broadcast will switch to Los Angeles for the VERZUZ battle at a venue to be determined and with ticket information and further event information forthcoming.

Formed in Cleveland, OH and an iconic American hip hop group for almost three decades, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have sold millions of records through their ten-record discography. Their acclaimed career includes Grammy Awards, Soul Train Awards and American Music Awards.

Originating in Memphis, TN in 1991, Three 6 Mafia emerged as a horror themed hip-hop music group which would carry them to mainstream success. Releasing nine records, one of the group’s biggest hits, “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” won an Academy Award in 2006 for its inclusion in the movie Hustle and Flow.

Headlining Night of Heavyweights in a ten-round battle of undefeated, heralded contenders, Cassius ‘C.O.G.’ Chaney, (21-0, 14 KOs), of New London, CT clashes with Bronx, NY native ‘Gentleman’ George Arias, (16-0, 7 KOs). A college basketball player at the University of New Haven before turning to professional boxing, Chaney returns to action following a dominant ten-round decision over fellow contender Shawndell Winters on August 14, 2021 in Worcester, MA. On November 27, 2019, Chaney won the vacant World Boxing Council United States title with a third-round stoppage of Nick Jones. A native of the Dominican Republic, Arias hits the ring coming off a unanimous decision win over Joel Caudle on February 17, 2021. Prior to that victory, Arias defeated fellow undefeated prospect Gabriel Hernandez on October 24, 2019.

Also, in a scheduled ten-rounder of undefeated heavyweights, ‘Son of a Legend’, knockout artist Trey Lippe-Morrison, (18-0, 17 KOs), of Tulsa, OK faces former NFL Linebacker, Mike Balogun, (17-0, 13 KOs), of Upper Marlboro, MD. Well-known in the sport as the son of former Heavyweight World Champion Tommy Morrison, Lippe-Morrison, popular for his stunning knockouts, has built a huge following since turning professional in 2014. On August 14, 2021, Lippe-Morrison saw his most recent action, a dominant victory over Don Haynesworth. A college football standout for the Oklahoma Sooners before playing for six teams in the NFL, Balogun also turned professional in 2014. In his first start this year, he knocked out Keith Barr on April 10, 2021 in Vero Beach, FL.

In a WBC Female Heavyweight World Title bout, Hannah ‘La Amazona Black’ Gabriels, (21-2-1, 12 KO’s), of Alajuela, Costa Rica defends her title for first time against undefeated contender Danielle Perkins, (3-0, 1 KO), of Houston, TX over ten-rounds. A three-division world champion, Gabriels, one of the top female fighters in the world, won the heavyweight title with a second-round knockout of Martha Gaytan on April 17, 2021 in San Jose, Costa Rica. A professional since 2017, Gabriels’ fights draw massive crowds in Costa Rica where she is a national hero. The southpaw Perkins was an accomplished amateur winning a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships and a gold medal at the 2019 competition. She makes her return to battle following a unanimous decision over Monika Harrison on March 5, 2021, sweeping all eight rounds on the three judges scorecards.

Featured in a scheduled ten-round heavyweight battle, Russian Andrey Fedesov, (32-3-0, 26 KOs), based out of Los Angeles, CA faces Junior ‘Hurricane’ Wright, (18-3-1, 15 KOs), of Detroit, MI. Fedesov is currently riding an eight-bout winning streak capped by a tremendous first round knockout of former amateur standout Mahammadrasui Majidov on April 17, 2021. He also holds victories over contenders Joey Dawejko, Donovan Dennis and Lenroy Thomas during this winning streak. The upset minded Wright hits the ring following a first-round knockout of Alfredo Trevino on August 28, 2021.

Fighting in an eight-round heavyweight scrap, Jerry ‘Slugger’ Forrest, (26-4-1, 20 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY battles Joe ‘Louis’ Jones, (12-4, 9 KOs), of Jersey City, NJ. A professional for nine years, southpaw Forrest hits the ring against Jones following a controversially scored majority draw against world ranked and undefeated Zhilei Zhang on February 27, 2021 in Miami, FL. He also has competed in hard fought ten-round battles with world ranked heavyweights Carlos Takam and Jermaine Franklin over the last two years. Looking to play the role of spoiler, the 26-year-old Jones is coming off a third-round knockout of Dhafir Smith on July 24, 2021.

In a six-round heavyweight bout, top prospect Frederic ‘The French Revolution’ Julan, (12-0, 10 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY faces perennial contender Denis ‘Drago’s Son’ Grachev, (20-15-1, 11 KOs), of San Diego, CA via Novvy, Russia. Julan hits the ring following a second-round knockout of Fidel Monterrosa Munoz on January 25, 2020. Battle tested veteran Grachev has faced a wealth of world champions and top contenders throughout his fourteen years as a professional including Chad Dawson, Marcus Browne, Alfonso Lopez, Isaac Chilemba and Thomas Oosthuizen.

Triller Fight Club is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its extraordinary launch on November 28, 2020 which shook up the sports and entertainment world as Boxing Legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. battled in Los Angeles, CA on a Pay-Per-View broadcast which garnered 1,600,000 PPV buys.

Media Contacts

Double B Sports:

Bernie Bahrmasel: BernieBahrmasel@yahoo.com

FITE:

Owen Phillips: Owen.Phillips@fite.tv

Triller Fight Club Social Media

Instagram: @Triller, @TrillerFightClub

Twitter: @Triller, @TrillerFight

Facebook: @TrillerFightClub

Website www.Triller.co

Website www.Triller.co. www.TrillerFightClub.com

About TrillerNet:

FITE and Triller Fight Club are owned by TrillerNet, a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet—which owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters—has more than 300 million users worldwide. The Triller app—unlike other popular short-video apps it is often compared to, encourages its users to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms and websites. The app uses proprietary AI and Machine Learning technology which is uniquely tied to the content rather than the user. By tracking the content, Triller empowers its tastemakers and users to push their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks reaching hundreds of millions of additional users. Data and insights gleaned from the Triller network, its creators, artists and users (from the app and off network) are used to program longer-form content, connect users across the web with the content, and provide unprecedented opportunities for engagement and monetization. TrillerNet has developed highly successful campaigns that begin with the app and continue throughout the entire content and technology ecosystem with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Pepsi, McDonalds, Weedmaps, DraftKings, L’Oreal, and many others. TrillerNet offers brands a unique content and technology solution, including direct deals with the influencers and celebrities. This branded content journey starts with short-form video and can easily expand into valuable long-form content distributed through the Triller Network, such as live-event boxing and music PPVs, fashion shows, and episodic reality content on TrillerTV. Some of the more than 65 original half-hour TrillerTV shows include The D’Amelios Family’s “Ask a DAM Question,” Jennifer Lopez In The Morning, Jake Paul: Staying On Top, 2 Chainz Let’s Do It, DJ Khaled’s Spreading Love, Hype House's Thomas Petrou's Coffee Talks, Josh Richards’ Josh Pong, Ur Lov’d: the Noah Beck Show, Fat Joe’s Masterclass, The Perez Hilton Show, and Violet Benson’s Too Tired To Be Crazy, among others. TrillerNet additionally owns Verzuz, the massive live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and Triller Fight Club (www.TrillerFightClub.com), which launched last year with the highly successful Tyson-Jones Fight which shattered digital PPV records. Other holdings include leading AI-powered customer engagement platform Amplify.ai, and FITE, the premier live event and PPV, AVOD, SVOD streaming platform.

About FITE:

FITE is the premier global platform for live sports and entertainment offering the industry's marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with over 5MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast™, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV, Virgin Media, Comcast's Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv. Follow FITE on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. It’s ON.







Attachments