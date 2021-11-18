Best Business Books of the Year: 21st Annual getAbstract International Book Award Goes to Noise

LUZERN, Switzerland, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- getAbstract has announced this year's winner for the English-language category of the 2021 getAbstract International Book Award. They are Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony, and Cass R. Sunstein for Noise. The Readers' Choice Award goes to Jacinta M. Jiménez for The Burnout Fix.

The jury, consisting of Arnhild Walz-Rasilier, Belén Haefely, and Koni Gebistorf from getAbstract, and Peter Lau from Lau from brand eins, selected the winners. The Award was presented in cooperation with German magazine brand eins, and for the first time includes a € 20,000 prize.

Arnhild Walz-Rasilier, who created the Award in 2001, says: "Both winning titles are fundamental when it comes to distinguishing the important from the unimportant, information from misinformation, and acting accordingly in the fast-moving world of business."

Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony, and Cass R. Sunstein

Noise (Little, Brown Spark)

Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman and his co-authors bring their expertise in decision-making to examine the phenomenon of noise. By managing noise, they say, you can solve problems instead of creating new ones.

Jury comment: "The authors demonstrate an innovative approach to better decision-making. In particular, the distinction between noise and bias, and the inclusion of AI for predictive judgment stand out," says Arnhild Walz-Rasilier, vice-president at getAbstract.

Jacinta M. Jiménez

The Burnout Fix (McGraw-Hill Education)

Burnout is an increasingly severe threat to our collective health. Stanford University psychologist Dr. Jacinta M. Jiménez believes that companies must do more than treat the symptoms of burnout: they must prevent it before it's too late.

Jury comment: "Unlike other books on this topic, The Burnout Fix addresses employees who are at risk of collapsing under the daily burden, and their employers, who, while trying to keep their employees motivated, are in danger of meeting the same fate," says Koni Gebistorf, executive editor at getAbstract.

About the getAbstract International Book Award

Presented annually since 2001, the getAbstract International Book Award is one of the oldest continuous non-fiction book awards in the world. Previous winners include Abhijit V. Banerjee and Esther Duflo, Robert J. Shiller, George A. Akerlof, Benoît Mandelbrot, and Rosabeth Moss Kanter. getAbstract annually reviews more than 10,000 English and German language non-fiction books. Under the motto "Progress through knowledge", the jury selects the books that make the most important contributions to current business-relevant topics.

