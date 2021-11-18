STATEMENT FROM FOUNDATION FOR A SMOKE-FREE WORLD MARKING THIS YEAR’S GREAT AMERICAN SMOKEOUT

New York, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We applaud the American Cancer Society’s (ACS) long-time efforts to combat tobacco use. This year’s Smokeout is particularly crucial given some of the disturbing trends we are currently seeing in smoking behavior.

In 2020, cigarette sales increased for the first time in years, and the number of Americans seeking help to quit smoking plummeted a disheartening 27%, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

As it stands, nearly half a million Americans die of smoking every year. Globally, more people smoke today than 30 years ago. Given these facts and last year’s troubling pattern, if ever there were a time to throw all of our collective resources at this problem, it is now. In that vein, the Commission Report and most data available show that harm reduction products could save millions of lives.

Just last month, the FDA authorized the marketing and sale of Vuse electronic delivery system products, marking the first time the agency permitted the marketing of an e-cigarette product. The FDA based their authorization on data the manufacturer submitted which “demonstrated that marketing of these products is appropriate for the protection of public health.” While many in the tobacco control space – including ACS – disagree with the idea that tobacco harm reduction products can be part of the solution, we believe this FDA decision can and should serve as a catalyst to their reconsideration.

Regardless, the Great American Smokeout is a needed and necessary tool to help our country’s smokers kick the habit, and we look forward to working with any and all stakeholders who are committed to ending smoking during this generation.

This statement can be attributed to Nicole Bradley, spokesperson for the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World.

