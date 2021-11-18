The Royal Holiday Vacation Club: Delivering Safety First

Mexico City, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Holiday Vacation Club is not taking any chances when it comes to the welfare of guests and staff. They improved their already high standards and strict protocols.



Their newest initiative is called the "Safe Guest Program." Covering key areas of their hotel operations. It features the use of ECOLAB products for sanitation. ECOLAB is one of the leading brands for effective and environmentally friendly cleaning solutions.



Royal Holiday Vacation Club also collaborated with Cristal International Standards, a respected British company that conducts inspections and certifications. They provide the POSI-Check certification to locations that demonstrate a solid commitment to customer welfare and safety. This requires the implementation of specific protocols designed to elevate hygiene standards. Travelers who want to experience stress-free travel can check for the POSI-Check global seal at their intended destinations.



The hotels operated by Royal Holiday are POSI-Check Certified. All of the staff have been trained on the improved hygiene protocols. The implementation has passed the rigorous examination of Cristal International Standards. Helping make guests more confident to check in for a well-deserved holiday break, whether alone or with the family.



Visitors will see and feel the difference from the moment they enter the premises. Royal Holiday Vacation Club will be placing sanitation stations across the hotel containing generous amounts of disinfectant gel for their use.



Social distancing is practiced at all times, so there should be no concerns when sharing public spaces. Tables, chairs, and cots are also cleaned after every use so that people can utilize them with no worries. All of the rooms are cleaned and disinfected to ensure a fresh start for every new guest.



The tables in the dining areas are placed far apart for both privacy and safety. Guests can enjoy meals peacefully while focusing on their food instead of getting anxious about those around them.



The tables and seats are disinfected after each service. Even the menus are cleaned before being handed over to guests for their perusal. The same is true in the entertainment areas where guests engage in fun activities.



All objects and surfaces are cleaned according to the protocols. Temperatures may also be taken as a precaution.



Safety is a basic need, especially for families with small children. Royal Holiday provides safe travels for their guests in the best possible way, as verified by the POSI-Check certification.