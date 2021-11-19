Urinary Catheters Market is Anticipated to Grow at a Tremendous CAGR of 6.63% and is Expected to Expand to USD 4.55 Billion by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

Las Vegas, USA, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urinary Catheters Market is Anticipated to Grow at a Tremendous CAGR of 6.63% and is Expected to Expand to USD 4.55 Billion by 2026, Asserts DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight Analysis for Urinary Catheters market, the escalating prevalence of urological disorders such as urinary incontinence, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and urinary strictures, among others, and growing surgical procedures worldwide are some of the key factors, which are anticipated to increase the overall demand of Urinary Catheters, thereby augmenting the growth of Urinary Catheters market.

DelveInsight's Urinary Catheters Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Urinary Catheters, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Urinary Catheters.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Urinary Catheters Market report:

As per an analysis by DelveInsight, North America is expected to dominate the overall Urinary Catheters Market during the forecast period.

Key pharma players working proactively in the Urinary Catheters include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hangzhou Formed Medical Devices Co., Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, ConvaTec Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company., Teleflex Incorporated, Urocare Products, Inc., BACTIGUARD AB, Hollister Incorporated, Cardinal Health, Rocamed., Amecath, Go Medical Industries Pty Ltd., CURE MEDICAL, LLC, QMD™, Amsino International, Inc., J and M Urinary Catheters LLC., CompactCath, Ribbel International Limited., and others .

and others DelveInsight estimates indicate that the global Urinary Catheters market was valued at USD 3.10 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 4.55 billion by 2026.

in 2020, growing at a of during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach by 2026. In March 2021, Hollister Incorporated launched the Infyna Chic™ intermittent catheter, the latest in the company’s line of hydrophilic catheter products to the US market.

launched the intermittent catheter, the latest in the company’s line of hydrophilic catheter products to the US market. In February 2021, Health Canada approved Bactiguard’s urinary catheter with a temperature sensor for infection prevention driven by COVID-19. This is because Bactiguard’s catheter reduces the risk for secondary infection in critically ill patients.

approved urinary catheter with a temperature sensor for infection prevention driven by COVID-19. This is because Bactiguard’s catheter reduces the risk for secondary infection in critically ill patients. Also, on May 7, 2020, B. Braun Medical, Inc. received the US FDA approval for Actreen® Hi-Lite Intermittent Urinary Catheters indicated for intermittent urinary catheterization of paediatrics and adult patients with chronic urine retention or voiding dysfunction.

Urinary Catheters Overview

Urinary Catheters are flexible tubes that are used to void the bladder and accumulate the urine in a drainage or urine collection bag. These catheters are usually used when an individual faces difficulty in urinating naturally due to an impaired bladder function because of any obstruction in the bladder, bladder weakness, neurogenic bladders, and others. Based on the approach of insertion urinary catheters are classified into three broad categories external catheters which adhere to the external genitalia region of men and women for urine collection, urethral catheters which are inserted through the urethra and suprapubic catheters which are inserted through a small orifice created in the lower abdomen.

Urinary Catheters Market Insight

Geographically, the global Urinary Catheters market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America tends to lead the global market in the current scenario and is projected that it will continue to hold its market position during the forecast period. This domination is attributed to the rising target population in the region.

According to DelveInsight estimates, intermittent catheters hold a significant market during the forecasted period. Advantages such as the reduced risk of infection, ease of affordability, and others spike up the demand for intermittent catheters. Moreover, several product approvals received by the leading manufacturers will contribute to the Urinary Catheters market growth. For instance, Coloplast received FDA clearance for its intermittent Urinary Catheter SpeediCath Soft indicated for use by patients with urine retention and patients with post-void residual volume (PVR) due to neurogenic and non-neurogenic voiding dysfunction on July 30, 2020.

In December 2020, Ingenion Medical Limited received nearly £100,000 in grant funding from Innovate UK, the country’s innovation agency. The company planned to utilize the proceeds to gain a CE Mark for its CymActive™ urinary catheter, a novel medical device to treat male patients suffering from chronic urinary retention. Thus, owing to the market development related to products and expansions, there will be significant growth in the Urinary Catheters market during the forecast period.

Urinary Catheters Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of various urological disorders including urinary incontinence, bladder cancer, and urinary strictures, among others is likely to boost the overall Urinary Catheters Market. Furthermore, an increase in the number of surgical procedures, approval of various products, advantages exhibit by the intermittent catheters in terms of affordability and safety will lead to an increased demand for Urinary Catheters, further leading to an increase in the Urinary Catheters market growth. Also, an increase in demand for technologically advanced Urinary Catheters for COVID-19 patients to reduce the risk of secondary infection such as Bactiguard’s Urinary Catheter with a temperature sensor is likely to propel the Urinary Catheters market during the forecasted period, 2021-2026.

COVID-19 has caused significant disruption to business and economic activity globally and is expected to have impacted the Urinary Catheter market. Urinary catheters used for surgical applications are expected to be affected to some extent due to the temporary delay of various elective surgeries as the government and authorities work to ensure the availability of resources for COVID-19 patients. In addition, other factors including lockdown restriction, supply chain disruption due to logistical restrictions, patient reluctance to visit hospitals and clinics have affected the Urinary Catheter market.

Scope of the Urinary Catheters Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hangzhou Formed Medical Devices Co., Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, ConvaTec Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company., Teleflex Incorporated, Urocare Products, Inc., BACTIGUARD AB, Hollister Incorporated, Cardinal Health, Rocamed., Amecath, Go Medical Industries Pty Ltd., CURE MEDICAL, LLC, QMD™, Amsino International, Inc., J and M Urinary Catheters LLC., CompactCath, Ribbel International Limited.

Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation

By Product

Indwelling/Foley Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters

By Type

Coated

Uncoated

By Design

Single Lumen

Double Lumen

Triple Lumen

By Usage

Male Urinary Catheters

Female Urinary Catheters

By Application

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Urinary Incontinence

General Surgery

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America)

Delveinsight Analysis: The Urinary Catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.63% and will reach USD 4.55 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Urinary Catheters Report Introduction 2 Urinary Catheters Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Urinary Catheters Market Key factors analysis 5 Urinary Catheters Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Urinary Catheters Market 7 Urinary Catheters Market layout 8 Urinary Catheters Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Urinary Catheters Company and Product Profiles 9.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.2 Hangzhou Formed Medical Devices Co., Ltd

9.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

9.4 COOK

9.5 ConvaTec Inc.

9.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company

9.7 Teleflex Incorporated

9.8 Urocare Products, Inc.

9.9 BACTIGUARD AB

9.10 Hollister Incorporated

9.11 Cardinal Health

9.12 Rocamed 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

Discover more about the Medical Devices Reports to diagnose, prevent and cure various diseases, along with key players developing several devices to drive the treatment market.

