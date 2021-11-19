People impacted due to the flooding and extreme weather in British Columbia are asked to register with Canadian Red Cross

Vancouver, B.C., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross is encouraging people who are impacted by flooding and extreme weather events in British Columbia to register with Red Cross by calling 1-800-863-6582, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. PST.

Registration with the Red Cross ensures people can be contacted while away from home and be reached with information about further Red Cross services and assistance that may become available to them during this time of need.

People who have already registered with British Columbia Emergency Support Services, or are staying with family and friends, are also encouraged to register with the Canadian Red Cross.

For people not impacted by this disaster, those wishing to help are encouraged to contribute to the British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal online at redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or by texting BCFLOODS to 30333.

The Red Cross is working closely with community leadership and all levels of government to get help to people in and around affected areas as quickly as possible and to provide humanitarian assistance for new needs as they arise. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to carry out relief, recovery, resiliency, and risk reduction activities in and beyond the region at the individual and community levels.

