Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

ANALYSIS OF CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, ($ 000's) 2021 2020 ($) Change 2021 2020 ($) Change Revenue Environmental Services 7,655 3,024 4,631 20,113 12,557 7,556 Heavy Construction 159 60 99 303 272 31 Corporate - - - - 15 (15 ) 7,814 3,084 4,730 20,416 12,844 7,572 Direct operating expenses Environmental Services 5,224 2,029 3,195 14,199 9,146 5,053 Heavy Construction 66 20 46 166 118 48 Corporate - - - - - - 5,290 2,049 3,241 14,365 9,264 5,101 General and administrative expenses Environmental Services 294 269 25 901 511 390 Heavy Construction 8 - 8 9 2 7 Corporate 226 206 20 792 628 164 528 475 53 1,702 1,141 561 Operating earnings Environmental Services 2,137 726 1,411 5,013 2,900 2,113 Heavy Construction 85 40 45 128 152 (24 ) Corporate (226 ) (206 ) (20 ) (792 ) (613 ) (179 ) 1,996 560 1,436 4,349 2,439 1,910 Depreciation 697 625 72 1,929 1,742 187 Finance costs 253 261 (8 ) 903 727 176 Gain (loss) on disposal (90 ) - (90 ) (90 ) - (90 ) Other income (10 ) - (10 ) (10 ) - (10 ) Earnings (loss) before tax 1,146 (326 ) 1,472 1,617 (31 ) 1,648 Income tax expense - - - - - - Net earnings (loss) 1,146 (326 ) 1,472 1,617 (31 ) 1,648

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

The third quarter was Cordy’s strongest quarter since realigning the business in 2015 and was a significant contributor to the Company’s strongest first nine months over the same period. The strong results continued from the second quarter of 2021, and were a result of the same drivers: increased activity in the oil and gas sector, revenue generated from the Platinum North Resources Ltd. acquisition and Cordy’s JV partnership completed in 2020.

Compared to Q3-2020 where the company was faced with some of its toughest challenges to date, most notably, the global spread of the COVID-19 (“COVID-19”) pandemic, the third quarter of 2021 saw an increase in activity levels due to a successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the lifting of government restrictions. The reopening of the economies around the globe has resulted in a return of oil and gas pricing to economical levels, and general business activity has started to rebound as businesses and customers adapt to the new rules of doing business in the COVID-19 era.

Third Quarter Financial Summary:

Revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 up 153% for the quarter and 59% for the year: revenue of $7.8 million for the quarter, an increase of $4.7 million, or 153% compared to $3.1 million in 2020; revenue of $20.4 million year-to-date, an increase of $7.6 million, or 59% compared to $12.8 million in 2020.

Operating earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 up 256% on the quarter and up 78% for the year: operating earnings of $2.0 million for the quarter, a $1.4 million increase compared to $0.6 million in 2020; operating earnings of $4.3 million year-to-date, an increase of $1.9 million, or 78% compared to $2.4 million in 2020.

Net earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $1.1 million and $1.6 million, respectively: net earnings of $1.1 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.5 million, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million in 2020; net earnings of $1.6 million year-to-date, an increase of $1.6 million, compared to net loss of $0.03 million in 2020.





The Canadian Emergency Wages Subsidy (“CEWS”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $0.2 million and $1.3 million respectively where

$0.2 million was recognized as reduction to Direct Operation Expenses (“DOE”) for the quarter and $1.1 million was recognized as a reduction to DOE for the year; and

$0.02 million was recognized as reduction to general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses for the quarter and $0.2 million was recognized as a reduction to G&A for the year.

The Canadian Emergency Rent Subsidy (“CERS”) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $0.2 million, recognized as a reduction to DOE.

CORPORATE OUTLOOK

Cordy management is very optimistic on the near-term outlook for the Company, as it will benefit from the continued lifting of health restrictions and the positive outlook for drilling activity resulting from higher oil prices. Specifically, as global economies have re-opened, commodity prices have rebounded from the severe lows experienced during the height of the shut down, and the oilfield industry in Western Canada is poised to see an increase in drilling activity.

As we progress through the fourth quarter, we anticipate our quarterly results to be in line with those in the prior year, and annual results improving materially on a year over year basis, with existing projects continuing to progress, and the Company realizing full benefits from the acquisition completed in Q1 2020.

Visibility into 2022 and beyond is still highly variable, but the Company is optimistic as its oil and gas customers forecast an increase in spending for the balance of 2021 and 2022 winter drilling season.

For the balance of 2021, and the foreseeable future, Cordy will continue to aggressively manage costs, while continuing to focus on the health and safety of its employees, contractors, and customers, ensuring it is doing its part in mitigating the spread, and limiting the impact of COVID-19.

