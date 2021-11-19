Alignment Healthcare Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment Healthcare” or the “Company”), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at $21.00 per share. Such selling stockholders have granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock by the selling stockholders, and the selling stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and William Blair are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Piper Sandler, UBS Investment Bank and Raymond James are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 18, 2021. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by phone: 1-866-718-1649; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attn: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, Telephone: (800) 621-0687, Email: prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as those statements concerning the expected closing of the offering. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. There can be no assurance that Alignment Healthcare will be able to complete the offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, which statements apply only as of the date of this press release. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the offering, Alignment Healthcare and its business can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Alignment Healthcare’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in the registration statement on Form S-1 for this offering, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent Alignment Healthcare’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Alignment Healthcare expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, except as may be required under applicable law.

Media Contact

Maggie Habib

mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare

alignment@mpublicrelations.com