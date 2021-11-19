Privia Health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA, or “Privia Health” or the “Company”), a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock by certain selling stockholders at a public offering price of $29.00 per share. Such selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of the Company’s common stock.



The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the secondary offering. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering of common stock and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Credit Suisse, William Blair and Piper Sandler acted as active book-running managers. Canaccord Genuity, SVB Leerink and Truist Securities acted as book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering of common stock was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 18, 2021. The offering of common stock was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from (i) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or (ii) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or via email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Our platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed secondary offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Privia Health, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the registration statement and the preliminary prospectus included therein. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Privia Health undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

