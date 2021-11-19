Richart Ruddie Provides Advice For Protecting Your Brand During TogetherWell Workshop

Los Angeles, , Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An online seminar and workshop by 501 (c)(3) nonprofit TogetherWell members got a treat as online branding expert Richart Ruddie spoke, on a panel with the TogetherWell team. The workshop attended by those who help with mental wellness was glad to listen to advice on how to heal online issues ranging from how to respond to reviews while following HIPPA laws to how to protect your practice. The clinicians who joined the seminar asked great questions on balancing wellness, marketing, and staying compliant.



TogetherWell was created to lower the systemic barriers to mental health education while providing resources and tools to the community. The workshop where Ruddie spoke on behalf of the Reputation Management Company was able to answer questions was a perfect fit for the audience who either have themselves or know other medical professionals who have dealt with slander, libel, and defamation online and as they focus on the medical side of the business had wondered about the best path forward for resolving online issues.



Richart Ruddie's top advice for clinicians was to own your brand and social media profile names. As he talked about how a client who was a therapist had an ex-patient who went ahead and created social media accounts under her name and starting to post unflattering commentary in an effort to try and hurt her therapy practice. With the growth of residential treatment centers and the current growing mental health crisis much of which has been expanded due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are only seeing the need for clinicians grow exponentially.



While the workshop was very helpful for covering the basics it's important to note that there is no one size fits all solution. Each review site will have a unique solution depending on what has been posted online. Richart Ruddie will be providing guidelines and additional advice for those who want a do it yourself strategy to fixing your reputation online.







About TogetherWell



http://TogetherWell.org is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focusing on addressing the emotional wellness needs of the community through educational workshopsTogetherWell is dedicated to lowering the systemic barriers to mental health education, resources, and tools. Our goal is to help improve the well-being of families and communities in need by making critical information and support more accessible and affordable.









