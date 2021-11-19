Kickstartsocial.co- A Digital Marketing Agency born out of Jessica Lynne White’s love for digital creation and art

California, USA, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessica White has practiced medicine for 23 years in Los Angeles. However, when she gave birth to her son, Kalani, she realized that she had more to offer to the world than she had initially thought. Soon, she left the safety of her stable job as a Rehabilitation Director at Subacute Hospital in Santa Monica to pursue a career in the Digital Marketing Industry which eventually led to the birth of Kickstartsocial.co.

White’s digital media marketing agency, Kickstartsocial.co, offers optimization of social media handles of brands from the health, wellness, and beauty industry. Being a licensed physical therapist, White has had multiple clients, leads, and connections in the field that gives her an added advantage among other Digital Marketing agencies.

“ I have real-world experience with the leads that I am generating for my clients. I am well versed in medical terminology and the treatment benefits of the clients that I work with. This allows me to up level their marketing to laser target their dream clients with more accuracy and a less sales-y approach,” says the founder of Kickstartsocial.co.

Another aspect of White’s personality that enables her to succeed at her job in marketing is her innovative trait. She says, “ I just love digital creation and art. I am constantly learning more about what new trends are with social media and branding, and I love sharing that with my clients.”

Consequently, White’s clients will never have to worry about running out of ideas for their digital marketing campaigns. What’s more, is that she is keen upon interacting with people around her.

“I love people, and I’m intrigued by the human experience. What it takes to self-analyze, grow and make moves,” reveals White.

White is a giver and does her best each day to ensure that the people she works with succeeding in life. She goes the extra mile to make things that even seem impossible to happen.

White says, “ I realize that leads are people and can turn into long-time business relationships that are both profitable and gratifying because I am truly helping their businesses grow exponentially.”

About Kickstartsocial.co: Kickstartsocial.co is a digital marketing agency aimed at offering world class marketing services to aid the growth of female entrepreneurs across various industries. The team strives to improve the online presence of its clients through great branding and effective lead generation strategies.

Website: https://kickstartsocial.co/