GIBX Swap: The Best Decentralized Trading Platform Leading the Future

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first cryptocurrency, then NFT, and now metaverse. It is the blockchain technology that underpins and links them, it is an increasingly digital world that is unfolding, and it is a more and more digital future that is drawing near.

In a digital world and future, finance will play an important role as before, but in a different fashion, a digital fashion as being digital is here to stay. It is in such circumstances that GIBX Swap is launched.



In September 2021, the first and best-decentralized trading platform was launched. Focusing on mainstream cryptocurrencies and digital assets, GIBX Swap aims to become a benchmark for DEX platforms and for token swaps. Since its launch, the upwards trend of its price is predicted by investors and analysts to sustain and has the potential to reach a record high. GIBX Swap has been listed on CoinMarketCap, the world's most-referenced price-tracking website for crypto assets in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency space, evidence of its reputation and potential.



As a trading platform, GIBX Swap features are decentralized, allowing peer-to-peer transactions without a third party and less subject to cyber-attacks, price manipulation, and trading fraud. Supported by the state of art algorithms and smart contracts using blockchain technology, it employs a multi-chain DEX model which can combine the differentiated advantages of multiple public chains to create a high-performance composite DEX ecosystem.



GIBX Swap is an automated market maker (AMM) in which the clients can trade two tokens. The liquidity provided to the exchange comes from Liquidity Providers (LPs) staking their tokens in Liquidity Pools. In exchange, the client gets LP tokens that can also be staked to earn X tokens in the Pool.



GIBX Swap is affiliated to GIBX, an international comprehensive Internet brokerage firm created by GIB Global Investment Bank & Capital Trust and a digital asset trading platform covering forex functions. Working together with world-renowned cryptocurrency platforms and top liquidity providers, including but not limited to CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, etc, GIBX Swap provide users with an excellent trading experience. Regulated by international financial authorities such as FCA, NFA, GIBX Swap conforms to laws and regulations, and reliable risk management solutions are used to ensure the safety of clients’ funds.



GIBX Swap has passed the security audit of Certik, the leading blockchain security audit institution in the world. The auditing is a comprehensive review of Static Analysis, On-chain Monitoring, Social Sentiment, Governance & Autonomy, Market Volatility, and Safety Assessment to locate possible safety hazards and production loopholes.



GIBX Swap is committed to providing true value, fairness, and innovation to DEX through its high-quality products and services. Being fast and secure, GIBX Swap is a platform on which everyone can swap and earn tokens.